Seven new tree frogs named after Star Trek captains

An international team of researchers has discovered seven new species of tree frogs in Madagascar’s rainforests, notable for their otherworldly, high-pitched whistling calls that resemble sound effects from the sci-fi series Star Trek.

Inspired by this uncanny resemblance, the scientists have named the new species after seven of the series’ most iconic captains.

Whistling tree frog species

Contrary to the common belief that all frogs croak, these newly identified species from the tree frog genus Boophis communicate using bird-like whistling sounds. Found throughout Madagascar’s rainforests, these frogs use these unique calls to interact with one another.

These whistling sounds reminded the research team, led by professor Miguel Vences of the Technische Universität Braunschweig in Germany, of Star Trek, where similar whistle-like sound effects are frequently used.

“That’s why we named the frogs after Kirk, Picard, Sisko, Janeway, Archer, Burnham, and Pike – seven of the most iconic captains from the sci-fi series,” Vences said.

Tree frogs and Star Trek sound effects

Study senior author Mark D. Scherz, an assistant professor at the Natural History Museum of Denmark at the University of Copenhagen, elaborated on the Star Trek connection.

“Not only do these frogs sound like sound-effects from Star Trek, but it seems also fitting that to find them, you often have to do quite a bit of trekking!”

“A few species are found in places accessible to tourists, but to find several of these species, we had to undertake major expeditions to remote forest fragments and mountain peaks. There’s a real sense of scientific discovery and exploration here, which we think is in the spirit of Star Trek,” said Professor Scherz.

Tree frogs in a noisy environment

The frogs’ unusual calls, known as “advertisement calls,” serve as a form of self-promotion that may convey information about a male’s suitability as a mate to females.

Living along fast-flowing streams in Madagascar’s mountainous regions – a loud backdrop – the frogs likely evolved their high-pitched whistles to be heard over the ambient noise.

For fans of Star Trek, some of the frog calls might evoke sounds from the “boatswain whistle” or the “tricorder.” To others, they might resemble the calls of birds or insects. Jörn Köhler, Senior Curator of Vertebrate Zoology at the Hessisches Landesmuseum Darmstadt in Germany, played a key role in analyzing the frogs’ calls.

“If the frogs just croaked like our familiar European frogs, they might not be audible over the sound of rushing water from the rivers they live near. Their high-pitched trills and whistles stand out against all that noise,” said Köhler.

“The appearance of the frogs has led to them being confused with similar species until now, but each species makes a distinctive series of these high-pitched whistles that has allowed us to tell them apart from each other, and from other frogs.” The calls corresponded with the genetic analyses performed by the team.

Madagascar: A haven for biodiversity

Madagascar is renowned for its immense biodiversity, and ongoing research in its rainforests continues to uncover hidden species, making it a true paradise for frogs. The island, roughly the size of France, is home to about 9% of all the world’s frog species.

“We’ve only scratched the surface of what Madagascar’s rainforests have to offer,” said co-author Andolalao Rakotoarison of the Université d’Itasy in Madagascar.

“Every time we go into the forest, we find new species, and just in terms of frogs, there are still several hundred species we haven’t yet described.” In the last ten years alone, she and her team have described around 100 new species from the island.

Urgent need for conservation efforts

The researchers hope that this new knowledge will strengthen conservation efforts in Madagascar’s rainforests.

The species often live in close geographic proximity but at different altitudes and in varied microhabitats. This separation makes them particularly vulnerable to climate change and environmental disturbances.

Thus, the research team urges greater awareness around the conservation of Madagascar’s biodiversity to ensure that these unique species and their habitats are preserved for the future. They also hope to continue exploring, to seek out new species in forests where no scientist has gone before.

