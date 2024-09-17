'Severe' G4-level solar storm just hit Earth, auroras expected in Southern U.S.

On Monday at 10:57 PM ET, NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC), part of the National Weather Service, issued a G4 (Severe) geomagnetic solar storm alert.

This follows two Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) that occurred last Friday and Saturday.

Forecasters anticipate that the storm’s intensity will fluctuate between G2 and G3 levels through Tuesday night, with the potential for another period of G4 conditions.

What does this mean?

According to the SWPC, a G4 storm can cause various issues. You might notice voltage irregularities, which power companies may need to adjust.

Satellites in low Earth orbit could experience increased drag, and there might be intermittent disruptions to satellite navigation systems and high-frequency radio communications.

To keep power grid operators informed, SWPC has activated the North American Reliability Corporation Hotline.

Key partners, including the FAA, NASA’s Space Radiation Analysis Group (SRAG), and FEMA, are receiving regular updates.

If you live in areas as far south as Alabama or northern California, you might be lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the auroras, though they may appear faint.

Understanding geomagnetic solar storms

A geomagnetic storm occurs when solar activity, such as solar flares or coronal mass ejections (CMEs), disturbs the Earth’s magnetic field.

These storms are driven by solar wind, a stream of charged particles released from the upper atmosphere of the Sun.

When these particles interact with Earth’s magnetic field, they can cause various effects, from beautiful auroras to disruptions in power and communication systems.

Areas and impacts expected

Here’s what could happen during this event:

Power Systems: Voltage irregularities may occur, leading to potential disruptions or false alarms in power grids. Operators should be on high alert for unusual activity.

Satellites and Spacecraft: Satellites in low Earth orbit might experience increased drag and charging on their surfaces, potentially causing orientation problems or reduced lifespan.

GPS and Navigation Systems: Satellite navigation (GPS) could face intermittent issues, such as loss of signal or increased error in positioning. This could affect not only personal GPS devices but also aviation and maritime operations.

Radio Communications: High-frequency (HF) radio communications might be unreliable, especially in polar regions, which could disrupt aviation, maritime, and emergency services relying on these frequencies.

Auroras: On a brighter note, the geomagnetic storm might produce spectacular auroras, probably visible in the Southern United States.

Solar storm activity overview

As of September 17, 2024, solar activity remains at low levels. The most significant flare recorded was a 9.6 from Region 3825 on September 16.

Regions 3824 and 3825 are showing slight changes, while new Region 3828 has appeared. However, no Earth-directed CMEs have been detected.

Solar activity is expected to rise to moderate levels (R1-R2) today, with a slight chance of X-class flares (R3).

As we move into September 18 and 19, the likelihood of M-class flares will decrease as Regions 3814 and 3822 rotate around the Northwest limb.

Particle activity and solar storm wind

In the past 24 hours, the flux of electrons greater than 2 MeV was moderate to high, peaking at 2,240 pfu. The proton flux reached minor levels this morning.

Expect a decrease in the electron flux due to CME influences over the next few days. There is a slight chance that proton levels could reach minor thresholds again.

The solar wind is currently affected by the recent CMEs, with increases in the total magnetic field and solar wind speeds. This surge indicates that the effects of the CMEs from September 13-14 are still impacting us.

Forecasts suggest that solar wind conditions will remain influenced by these CMEs today but should settle down by tomorrow.

Stay alert and stay tuned

The current geomagnetic storm presents some exciting possibilities, particularly for aurora watchers.

While there are some potential disruptions to technology, agencies are prepared to manage these challenges.

Stay tuned for updates from Earth.com and the SWPC as the situation develops!

