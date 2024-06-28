Article image
06-28-2024

'Severe Geomagnetic Storm' alert issued as the Sun begins erupting again

Earth.com staff writer

Brace yourselves, as we are officially on a Severe (G4) Geomagnetic Storm Watch. The stage is set, curtains drawn. We’re on the brink of another unique astronomical event, an intriguing spectacle that doesn’t present itself too often.

The ominous announcement was issued on June 28, 2024, by an agency at the forefront of meteorological and environmental insights.

This new development rings a bell, mirroring the intense geomagnetic storms that we faced recently in early May 2024.

Such instances are rather extraordinary, and this one is believed to be spawned by a minimum of five earth-bound coronal mass ejections (CMEs)

The probable repercussions that these geomagnetic disturbances pose to our planet’s magnetic field and technological infrastructure are not to be taken lightly. It’s a situation that justifiably warrants the Severe (G4) Geomagnetic Storm Watch.

Trip down solar memory lane

Taking a solar trip down memory lane to the onset of the current solar cycle in December 2019, we can recollect, only three Severe geomagnetic storms have made their presence known.

The most recent G4 (Severe) storm paid us a visit on May 9, 2024, and lasted several days, peaking at the G5 level.

The G5 storm was notorious for causing power outages and damaging transformers, thus highlighting the potential chaos such geomagnetic disturbances can create.

Preparing for the geomagnetic storm

As the anticipated arrival of the CMEs approaches, it’s crucial for scientists, government agencies, and the general public to stay informed about the latest updates and any potential impacts on communication systems, power grids, and satellite operations.

It’s a wise move to take necessary precautions and have contingency plans in place, as it can help mitigate the risks associated with severe geomagnetic storms.

While such events are rare, the Severe (G4) Geomagnetic Storm Watch serves as a reminder of the ever-changing, immensely powerful nature of our Sun and its far-reaching effects on Earth.

Earthly concerns: What might the impact be?

The major impact zone is expected to be primarily poleward of 50 degrees Geomagnetic Latitude. The potential effects could include:

  • Induced Currents: Expect voltage irregularities in power systems and false alarms on certain protection devices.
  • Spacecraft: Surface charging and increased drag on low Earth-orbit satellites could cause orientation problems.
  • Navigation: Satellite navigation (GPS) systems may experience periodic problems, including loss-of-lock and increased range error.
  • Radio: Fishermen and sailors could face intermittent HF (high-frequency) radios communication.
  • Aurora: As an enticing side effect, northern lights may shine as far south as Alabama in the southern U.S. and northern California in the West.

The dedicated meteorological agency responsible for issuing the Severe (G4) Geomagnetic Storm Watch, NOAA’s Spaceweather Prediction Center (SWPC), will monitor the situation closely and provide updates as the event unfolds. It’s always better to be prepared than to be caught off guard.

More about geomagnetic storms

Geomagnetic storms occur when our Sun unleashes powerful bursts of energy and particles into space. These solar temper tantrums, known as coronal mass ejections (CMEs), hurl massive clouds of magnetized plasma towards Earth.

Earth’s magnetic shield takes a hit

As these solar projectiles slam into Earth’s magnetic field, they cause dramatic disturbances. Our planet’s protective magnetosphere wobbles and warps under the assault, allowing charged particles to penetrate deeper into the atmosphere.

Technological chaos ensues

These storms wreak havoc on our modern infrastructure. They can:

  • Disrupt radio communications
  • Cause GPS errors
  • Overload power grids, potentially triggering widespread blackouts
  • Damage satellites and pose risks to astronauts

Nature’s light show

It’s not all doom and gloom, though. Geomagnetic storms treat us to spectacular auroras, pushing the northern and southern lights closer to the equator.

These dazzling displays of colorful lights dance across the sky, captivating observers.

Scientists monitor solar activity closely to predict these storms. Advanced warning systems help protect vulnerable technologies and alert stargazers to potential aurora sightings.

—–

