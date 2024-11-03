Silk thread can turn clothes into electricity generators

Imagine a world where silk thread isn’t just for fashion but for powering devices too. Picture an everyday sweater that can charge your mobile phone or power electronics monitoring your health – all thanks to wearable technology that transforms textiles into electricity generators.

This may sound like a scene out of a sci-fi movie, but a dedicated group of researchers is working to bring this vision to life.

The major hurdle in this venture so far has been finding materials that conduct electricity steadily and are also suitable for clothing.

The silk thread solution

Researchers from Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden have come up with a solution. They are using an everyday item that is synonymous with the textile industry – silk thread – and giving it a hi-tech makeover.

The experts have coated the silk thread with a conductive plastic material that has exceptional properties for turning ordinary textiles into electricity generators.

These futuristic fabrics, or thermoelectric textiles as they are called, convert temperature differences between our bodies and the surrounding air into an electrical potential. This technology may bring a significant change to our daily lives and society at large.

When connected to a sensor, these textiles can power devices without batteries. The sensors could help monitor our movements or measure our heartbeat.

A blend of safety and flexibility

As these clothes need to be worn close to the body, the materials used have to meet high standards of safety and flexibility.

“The polymers that we use are bendable, lightweight and easy to use in both liquid and solid form. They are also non-toxic,” said study first author Mariavittoria Craighero, a doctoral student in the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering at Chalmers.

Making strides with silk thread

Much of the methodology used to create this conductive thread is based on previous findings within the same research project.

In the past, the thread contained metals for maintaining its stability when in contact with air. Progress was made by using only organic polymers in manufacturing.

The researchers have now developed a new kind of thread that has exhibited improved electrical conductivity and stability.

Missing piece of the puzzle

To demonstrate how this new thread can be used in real-life situations, the researchers created two thermoelectric generators – a button sewn with the thread and a piece of fabric with woven threads.

When these textiles were placed between a hot and a cold surface, a voltage increase was observed.

“We found the missing piece of the puzzle to make an optimal thread – a type of polymer that had recently been discovered,” said Craighero.

“It has outstanding performance stability in contact with air, while at the same time having a very good ability to conduct electricity. By using polymers, we don’t need any rare earth metals, which are common in electronics.”

A new era for thermoelectric textiles

Currently, the thermoelectric fabric and button cannot be mass-produced outside the lab. The material must be made and sewn by hand, which is laborious.

However, the researchers are optimistic about the thread’s potential and the possibility of developing an automated process for scaling up.

“We have now shown that it is possible to produce conductive organic materials that can meet the functions and properties that these textiles require. This is an important step forward,” noted Professor Christian Müller.

“There are fantastic opportunities in thermoelectric textiles and this research can be of great benefit to society.”

Silk thread: Powering future applications

The potential uses of silk-thread-powered thermoelectric textiles extend far beyond personal electronics.

Imagine athletic wear that monitors and adjusts to an athlete’s physiological changes during training, or hospital garments that continuously track vital signs without the need for batteries or charging.

These fabrics could also be used in military and outdoor gear, offering reliable, self-sustaining power in remote locations where access to traditional charging sources is limited.

Beyond wearables, the technology may have applications in smart home textiles, such as blankets that help maintain a comfortable temperature or curtains that convert sunlight into energy.

Reducing electronic waste

The use of sustainable, non-toxic materials like silk and organic polymers could also help reduce electronic waste, offering an environmentally-friendly alternative to disposable batteries and devices.

While the thermoelectric fabric and button currently require handcrafting in the lab, the researchers are optimistic about the future.

With continued advancements, the experts hope to develop automated production methods that could make this silk-thread technology more widely accessible, paving the way for sustainable, wearable energy solutions.

The study is published in the journal Advanced Science.

