Small satellites are monitoring ocean conditions from space

A cutting-edge satellite no larger than a five-liter water bottle, HYPSO-2, is moving around Earth at an astonishing speed of 7.5 kilometers per second.

This innovative satellite, equipped with two advanced cameras, is providing researchers with unparalleled data on ocean phenomena, particularly algae blooms. These blooms can wreak havoc on aquatic ecosystems, poison drinking water, and cause mass fish deaths.

“The new satellite means about a 10-fold increase in the capacity to monitor water quality, algae blooms, and other important ocean phenomena,” said Bjørn Egil Asbjørnslett, professor and director of Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU)’s Ocean and Coast strategic research area.

Additionally, the satellite reduces the need for emissions-heavy research vessels, offering a more sustainable approach to marine monitoring.

Advanced imaging in a small satellite

One of HYPSO-2’s cameras is hyperspectral, capable of detecting 120 shades of visible light – far beyond the red, green, and blue seen by human eyes or standard cameras. This technology enables the satellite to capture detailed images spanning up to 25,000 square kilometers of Earth’s surface in a single shot.

Geir Johnsen, professor at NTNU’s Department of Biology, highlighted the practical advantages of this amazing feature.

“The fact that we can now determine exactly where they can make observations is completely new, and worth their weight in gold,” said Johnsen.

“Since the satellites can pass over the same fjord up to three times in the same day, we can plan our surveys much more thoroughly. If we are in the Arctic, for example, we have information about whether there is sea ice in the fjord or not.”

Johnsen has also been involved in NTNU AMOS’s observation pyramid, an initiative integrating data from satellites, drones, and unmanned vessels to provide a comprehensive environmental overview.

Small satellites monitoring ocean conditions

HYPSO-2 delivers sharper images than its predecessor, HYPSO-1, launched in January 2022. Together, the two satellites allow researchers to gather up to 10 times more data than before.

“Better quality of the images also means that we can discover several new things of interest, such as plankton algae, organic material, and turbid water from river runoff,” Johnsen explained.

These satellites have been instrumental in monitoring sea ice conditions, providing critical insights for planning Arctic operations, including determining suitable vehicles and vessels.

Successful launch and seamless operation

On August 16, 2024, HYPSO-2 was launched into space alongside over 100 other small satellites aboard Elon Musk’s Falcon 9 rocket. Researchers at NTNU were thrilled when they established contact with the satellite less than half an hour after deployment.

“We got a great hyperspectral image already in the test. And the quality of the images continues to be great,” said operations manager and PhD student Simen Berg.

Currently orbiting Earth at an altitude of approximately 580 kilometers, HYPSO-2 passes over the North Pole 14 times a day, transmitting high-quality data to NTNU’s ground crew. The team monitors its telemetry regularly, ensuring the satellite’s health and performance remain optimal.

Advanced instruments of HYPSO-3

Following the success of HYPSO-1 and HYPSO-2, NTNU researchers are already working on HYPSO-3, which will feature advanced instruments, a more powerful computer, and additional cameras.

HYPSO-3 is expected to provide even more detailed observations, focusing on lakes, rivers, and waterways. A prototype for its instruments could be ready by spring 2025, though its launch timeline depends on funding.

New era for Norway’s space industry

Norway has ambitious plans for small satellite technology, and NTNU is playing a pivotal role in advancing the nation’s position in the burgeoning space industry.

According to satellite expert Roger Birkeland, Norwegian companies have traditionally served as subcontractors for large international projects, but there is a growing trend toward independent initiatives.

“We at NTNU are trying to figure out how we fit in with these players,” he said. “The most obvious thing is that our students can go into jobs in this industry. But we are also trying to find out how we can collaborate more with the industry on research that drives technology forward.”

Through the HYPSO series of satellites, NTNU is not only contributing to vital environmental research but also fostering innovation and collaboration that may shape the future of the global space industry.

—–

—–