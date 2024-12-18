Solitude can restore energy and well-being, but not if it's too intense

What is your idea of solitude? Is it hiking alone in a dense forest or is it as simple as reading your favorite book in a café while sipping on coffee?

New research from Oregon State University suggests that while some alone time can be very beneficial, intense solitude may not be the best path to energy restoration and social connectedness.

Solitude and social connectedness

The research was led by Professor Morgan Quinn Ross of Oregon State University and Scott Campbell, a scholar from Ohio State University (OSU).

The study highlights the nuanced role of solitude in promoting connectedness – a vital factor for overall health.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), strong social ties correlate with a longer lifespan, improved mental health, and a reduced risk of serious illnesses such as heart disease, stroke, and dementia.

The findings emphasize the importance of understanding how different types of solitude contribute to this dynamic.

Balancing social interactions with solitude

The researchers surveyed nearly 900 adults in the United States.

The findings suggest that less intense forms of solitude (such as playing mobile games or attending a movie alone) offer benefits that more isolated experiences (like a solitary drive in the desert) may lack.

“We learned that less complete solitude is more likely to restore energy and maintain a feeling of connection with others,” noted Professor Ross.

“In a world where social interaction is almost always just a click away, we need to understand how to balance social interaction with different types of solitude.”

The researchers introduced a matrix of solitude, ranging from a base level of no interaction with people to a total level where individuals are entirely inaccessible and disengaged from media.

This framework helped them explore whether complete solitude maximizes restoration, while partial solitude promotes relatedness.

Energy and social connection: The paradox

A key aspect of the study was examining how solitude interacts with social energy – a metaphorical battery that can be fully charged, partially charged, or drained through social interaction.

The Communicate Bond Belong theory suggests a tradeoff: social interactions build connection but deplete energy, while solitude restores energy at the cost of connection.

Professor Ross’s findings challenge this view. “Our study suggests that solitude is in fact not the flipside of social interaction,” she noted.

“Whereas more intense social interaction yields connection but depletes energy, more intense solitude depletes both energy and connection. Solitude does not seem to function simply as a way to regain energy used in social interaction.”

Interestingly, the impact of solitude depends on an individual’s perspective. Solitude was less detrimental for those who believed it helped them restore energy and maintain connection, regardless of how draining their social interactions were.

Practical takeaways for solitude seekers

Professor Ross offered practical advice for those seeking solitude.

“If you have a positive attitude toward solitude – because you use it to restore energy and know that you will be able to connect with people later – then choosing solitude will probably make you feel better,” said Professor Ross.

“But if you choose solitude because of a negative attitude toward social interaction – because you don’t want to talk to people – it will probably make you feel worse.”

This insight applies to both extroverts and introverts. Regardless of personality type, approaching solitude constructively and with a clear purpose enhances its benefits.

Activities that blend solitude with light social engagement or media use – such as enjoying music or reading in a lively environment – can help individuals feel connected and energized.

Implications for well-being and restoration

The findings highlight solitude’s role in shaping well-being. In an increasingly connected world, understanding how to navigate the balance between interaction and solitude is crucial.

The research highlights the value of intentionally choosing solitude that aligns with personal motivations and energy needs.

For many, solitude remains an essential aspect of life. This study serves as a reminder to approach it thoughtfully, ensuring that time alone supports both restoration and connectedness.

The study is published in the journal PLOS ONE.

