Sparkling worm discovered deep in the Pacific Ocean

You could easily mistake this polychaete for a set of fake eyelashes shimmering under faint lights, but this creature is indeed real. Its habitat lies at the junction of three tectonic plates in the depths of the Pacific Ocean.

Researchers from the Schmidt Ocean Institute discovered the worm while using their 7,055-pound robotic explorer ROV SuBastian. They sent the underwater robot to search on the ocean floor and this spectacular bristle worm is what turned up in the video footage.

Meet the polychaete worm

This fascinating creature is better known as a polychaete, which is a type of segmented marine worm. There are more than 10,000 different species of polychaetes distributed all over the world.

“To describe this polychaete, one simply must use jazz hands – it is the only way to capture this deep-sea worm’s dazzle!” the experts said in an Instagram post.

Internet reacts to the sparkling worm

This creature’s discovery soon gained the attention of Instagram viewers. One viewer humorously dubbed it a “forbidden toilet scrubber,” while another compared it to a “deep sea Xmas tree.”

And yes, there were certainly those who could only see a pair of fake eyelashes crawling tantalizingly across the ocean bed.

The researchers discovered this sparkling addition to the polychaete family while the ROV (remotely operated vehicle) pilots were exploring the Chile Margin.

This intriguing region remains largely unknown, and the international team has been undertaking formidable tasks along the margin.

A natural laboratory

The Chile Margin, which extends from the country’s west coast and suddenly drops into the Pacific Ocean, is an area of particular interest for scientific exploration.

Its unique tectonic forces and terrestrial influences make this margin an ideal location to investigate chemosynthetic and deep-sea environments and, of course, to discover creatures like this shimmering deep-sea worm.

Beauty of the sparkling worm

Videos posted to the Schmidt Ocean Institute‘s Instagram account show the animal inching along the seabed.

Here, its iridescent bristles catch the light, adding a mesmerising sparkle to its movements.

The term polychaete means “many bristles,” and the way these bristles light up is quite unique. In this species, the bristles possess protein structures that cause the iridescence.

It’s important to remember that these creatures are more than just appealing to look at.

Polychaetes play a vital role in the global ocean, from the heat-tolerant extremophiles in hydrothermal vents to the bone-eating Osedax worms that undertake nutrient cycling.

Exploring deep sea ecosystems

The Chile Margin’s unique environment, with an intermediate water depth of about 2,652 to 3,281 feet, presents a fantastic natural laboratory for exploration.

Over a period of 55 days, the researchers aim to map, sample, and characterize the deep-sea ecosystems along the central-south Chile Margin. Will they find more aquatic wonders? Only time will tell.

The expedition’s journey along the Chile Margin is a remarkable endeavor that examines the unique phenomenon of chemosynthesis.

Unlike photosynthetic processes driven by sunlight, chemosynthetic organisms derive energy from chemical reactions, typically in environments devoid of light. The bristle worms residing in such habitats exhibit a symbiotic relationship with bacteria, which facilitate this energy conversion.

This natural phenomenon supports diverse lifeforms in these dark, alien worlds and gives the polychaetes an opportunity to live in and adapt to the extreme conditions.

Future research goals

In addition to exploration, engaging the public in the wonders of deep-sea research is a key aspect of the Schmidt Ocean Institute’s mission.

Through their extensive online presence and their videos that showcase their findings, the scientists at the Institute stimulate public interest and awareness about marine biodiversity and the oceanic environment.

Furthermore, the data and samples collected serve as a foundation for future scientific inquiries, collaboration, and education.

Researchers are particularly eager to study the evolutionary adaptations of organisms living along such dynamic margins and to uncover more about the unexplored complexities of the ocean’s hidden depths.

Advancing our understanding of the ocean

This expedition isn’t just about discovering new species; it’s about enhancing our understanding of the ocean.

The researchers at the Schmidt Ocean Institute aim to bolster efforts to manage and protect ecosystems within Chile’s waters, and to emphasize the critical need for conservation.

After all, without these explorative efforts, we might have missed out on meeting our new sparkling worm.

Image Credit: Schmidt Ocean Institute

