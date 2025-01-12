Specific eye features influence how others perceive us

“Windows to the soul” – a phrase often used to describe the eyes – takes on new significance with a recent study. The research reveals that the pupil and iris, essential parts of the eye, play a crucial role in influencing how others perceive us.

The team behind this discovery was led by Juan Olvido Perea-Garcia at Leiden University. The researchers found that our eyes have a profound influence over how our attractiveness and generosity are perceived.

It’s not all about eye color, though. In fact, pupil size and iris brightness are pivotal contributors.

Subtle eye features shape impressions

While eye color is often the most noticeable feature of the eyes, this study focuses on two other important aspects: pupil size and iris brightness.

These features, though less discussed, have a significant impact on how others perceive a person’s personality and appearance.

The researchers discovered that larger pupils and brighter irises can make individuals appear friendlier, more attractive, and even influence the level of generosity they inspire in others.

These subtle traits go beyond eye color in shaping social impressions and emotional responses.

Small changes in eye morphology

In the study, participants looked at photos of non-human primates whose eyes had been digitally modified. Some images showed primates with brighter irises and larger pupils.

These primates were consistently rated as more attractive and friendly compared to those with smaller pupils or less bright irises.

Additionally, primates with larger pupils inspired participants to donate more money, highlighting how even small changes in eye appearance can influence human behavior.

“Our results demonstrate that small changes in perceived eye morphology impact behavior and affective responses,” the researchers explained.

Larger pupils make us seem friendlier

The researchers conducted two experiments on irises and pupil size. In the first experiment, participants were shown photos of 32 different primate species.

The researchers digitally adjusted the pupil sizes in these images, making some pupils larger and others smaller.

The results revealed that primates with larger pupils were consistently rated higher for qualities like cuteness, friendliness, and attractiveness. This showed that pupil size alone has a strong influence on how appealing or approachable the animals appeared.

Bright irises and large pupils

In the second experiment, the researchers examined the combined effects of iris brightness and pupil size. They modified both features in the images.

The experts noted that bright irises enhanced the animals’ attractiveness and friendliness ratings, but only when the pupils were dilated (larger).

When paired with small pupils, the positive effects of bright irises were diminished. This highlighted the importance of the interaction between these two eye features in shaping perceptions.

These experiments demonstrate how subtle changes in eye appearance – like the size of the pupils and the brightness of the irises – can significantly impact how others perceive traits such as friendliness, cuteness, and attractiveness.

Eye features and emotional responses

The study’s findings uncover a fascinating connection between the physical features of eyes and the emotional responses they evoke.

According to the researchers, both cuteness and friendliness ratings closely followed the same trend, suggesting that pupil size plays the most significant role in shaping these perceptions.

When irises were bright, they made the animals appear much cuter – but only if their pupils were large (dilated).

Conversely, when the same bright irises were paired with constricted (smaller) pupils, the perceived cuteness dropped noticeably. This indicates that the combination of bright irises and large pupils creates the strongest positive emotional response.

On the other hand, dark irises, which tend to make it harder to distinguish pupil size, produced more neutral reactions.

This suggests that the visibility of the pupil is crucial in influencing how others perceive traits like friendliness and cuteness. The findings emphasize how even small changes in eye morphology can significantly affect emotional and social judgments.

Implications for humans

Although this study was focused on non-human primates, its implications extend to humans. Our eyes play a pivotal role in social interactions, subtly shaping how others judge us.

Whether through a kind gaze or bright, welcoming irises, our eyes might convey more than we realize.

As science uncovers these hidden dynamics, it becomes clear that the eyes truly are a powerful tool for connection.

The study is published in the journal Cognition and Emotion.

