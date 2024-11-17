Strawberry Claws: The hermit crab that sings underwater

Scientists have recently described a new species of hermit crab that is sure to capture the fascination of both the scientific community and the general public.

Strigopagurus fragarchela, or Strawberry Claws as it is fondly known, is a large hermit crab species that sports a distinctive crimson hue on the tips of its claws and waling legs. Named after its vibrant, red appendages, the crab looks as if it got caught red-handed – or rather red-clawed – in a strawberry patch.

The scientific title of this new hermit crab species is a clever blend of the Latin form of “strawberry” (fragaria) and “chela.” The name highlights a unique feature of this creature – its bright red claws and walking legs.

Uncovering the hermit crab

Peter Davie, an Honorary at Queensland Museum, and Dr. Marissa McNamara, the Collection Manager, are the scientists behind the discovery of this unique species of crab.

They found it lurking in relatively deep waters, around 120-260 meters below the surface, off the coast of south-eastern Queensland. And, in recognition of its distinct appearance, it has been given the common name “strawberry-clawed hermit.”

According to Dr. McNamara, Strawberry Claws’ distinctiveness doesn’t end with its vibrant color.

She noted that the strawberry-clawed hermit possesses a unique method of producing underwater sound, something called stridulation, which is akin to the natural music that cicadas play above water.

Hermit crabs of Australia

The experts knew instantly, upon discovering the crab, that they were on to something special. The identification of Strigopagurus fragarchela brings an exciting addition to its genus.

Australia seems to be the stronghold for this family of hermit crabs. The land down under boasts four endemic species, and among these, two species are exclusively found in Queensland.

There is still much to learn about these unique hermit crabs. Most of their ecology remains a mystery, as they have only been collected in trawler catches.

However, the crabs undoubtedly play a crucial role in enriching the biological diversity of the continental shelf communities off south-eastern Queensland.

Insight into hermit crab behavior

The behavior of hermit crabs such as Strawberry Claws provides a rich avenue for scientific inquiry. Hermit crabs do not create their shells but instead repurpose shells discarded by gastropods.

This behavior not only highlights their resourcefulness but also their role in the ecosystem in recycling valuable calcium carbonate material.

Recent observations indicate that strawberry-clawed hermits are particularly discerning when choosing their homes, often selecting shells that complement and enhance their striking appearance.

This preference suggests a sophisticated level of decision-making that could offer insights into the cognitive abilities of these crustaceans and make them valuable subjects in behavioral studies.

Conservation and future studies

With the discovery of Strigopagurus fragarchela, attention turns to its conservation status and what measures might be needed to ensure its survival.

The influence of deep-sea fishing and potential climate change impacts on this species are currently unknown.

Future studies are essential to develop a deeper understanding of their habitat requirements, ecology and life cycle. Collaboration between marine biologists, ecologists, and conservationists is crucial to formulating strategies that can protect these fascinating creatures.

By preserving their environment, we not only safeguard Strawberry Claws but also contribute to the health of marine ecosystems as a whole. This new discovery serves as a catalyst for continued exploration and conservation in the vast, largely unexplored underwater worlds of Australia.

Untapped mysteries of the ocean

Queensland Museum CEO, Dr. Jim Thompson, has expressed high praise for the contributions of Peter Davie and Dr. Marissa McNamara. They made use of museum specimens of other Strigopagurus hermit crabs to support the identification of the new species.

“Our natural history collections are more than just preserved specimens – they are vital tools for scientific discovery, conservation and public education,” Dr. Thompson said.

“The work of the scientists and researchers at Queensland Museum helps in providing a record of our state’s biodiversity for future generations.”

The discovery of the strawberry-clawed hermit crab is a fascinating reminder of the untapped mysteries our oceans hold.

We need to celebrate these curious and vital components of our rich biodiversity as we continue to explore the wonders of our natural world. After all, who knows what else is waiting to be discovered?

The study is published in the journal Memoirs of the Queensland Museum – Nature.

Image Credit: Queensland Museum

