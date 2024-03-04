New sources of global methane gas production discovered

In a world increasingly concerned with the effects of climate change, researchers are tirelessly working to understand the various factors that contribute to our planet’s warming. Among these, methane – a potent greenhouse gas – has come under scrutiny for its role in accelerating climate change.

A recent discovery by researchers at the University of Copenhagen has shed new light on sources of methane production, challenging existing beliefs and prompting a reevaluation of our understanding of carbon cycling in glaciated regions.

Unexpected discovery in Canadian glaciers

Sarah Elise Sapper, a PhD student in the University of Copenhagen’s Department of Geosciences and Natural Resource Management, embarked on her first field expedition to the rugged terrains of northwestern Canada.

Amidst the steep Yukon mountainsides, Sapper and her team made a surprising discovery in the meltwater of three Canadian mountain glaciers. Contrary to the prevailing belief that glacial methane emissions necessitate large ice masses, the measurements revealed methane concentrations up to 250 times higher than those found in our atmosphere.

“We expected to find low values in the meltwater because it is believed that glacial methane emissions require larger ice masses such as vast ice sheets. But the result was quite the opposite,” explained Sapper.

Previously unknown sources of methane production

This unexpected finding indicates the presence of previously unknown sources of methane beneath the ice, suggesting that methane production and release under glaciers may be more widespread than previously thought.

Professor Jesper Riis Christiansen, co-author of the research article, highlights the significance of this discovery: “When we suddenly see that even mountain glaciers, which are small in comparison with an ice sheet, are able to form and emit methane, it expands our basic understanding of carbon cycling in extreme environments on the planet.”

New perspective on methane production

The research team hypothesizes that methane production is biological, occurring when microorganisms decompose organic carbon sources in the absence of oxygen. This challenges the conventional view that such processes could only occur under large ice masses like the Greenland Ice Sheet.

The meltwater, initially rich in oxygen, somehow loses all its oxygen as it travels to the bottom of the glacier, creating anoxic conditions conducive to methane production by microbes.

An uncertain climate future

These findings not only introduce new variables into the equation of global methane emissions but also underscore the complexity of predicting the climate’s future.

Although the contribution of methane from glaciated regions to overall atmospheric methane levels is not yet causing concern, Jesper Riis Christiansen urges vigilance.

“There’s too much that we don’t know, and the melting glaciers expose unknown environments that have remained hidden for thousands of years. In reality, no one knows how emissions will behave,” said Christiansen.

Unraveling the mysteries of methane

This discovery opens up new avenues for research, aiming to better understand methane’s behavior beneath glaciers and its implications for global warming. It may also inform strategies to mitigate methane emissions, such as promoting the oxidation of methane in the atmosphere.

Sapper’s pioneering expedition, supported by EU funds through the INTERACT network, is a testament to the value of independent fieldwork in advancing our understanding of environmental science. Her work not only contributes to the body of knowledge on methane emissions but also serves as an inspiration for other young researchers to pursue their own explorations.

As the scientific community continues to unravel the mysteries of methane production and its role in climate change, it’s clear that the findings from these mountain glaciers are just the beginning.

With each discovery, we edge closer to a more comprehensive understanding of our planet’s complex and interwoven systems, holding the promise of developing more effective strategies to combat climate change.

More about methane production and climate change

As discussed above, methane (CH4) stands as a potent greenhouse gas, contributing significantly to global warming. Unlike carbon dioxide (CO2), which often garners more attention, methane is far more effective at trapping heat in the atmosphere, despite its relatively shorter atmospheric lifetime.

Sources of methane emission

Natural Sources

Methane production occurs both naturally and through human activities. Wetlands are the largest natural source, where bacteria produce methane during the decomposition of organic material in oxygen-free environments.

Other natural sources include termites, oceans, and hydrates — methane trapped in icy structures under the ocean floor and permafrost.

Anthropogenic Sources

Human activities have significantly increased methane emissions. The primary sources include:

Agriculture: Livestock, especially ruminants such as cows and sheep, produce methane during digestion through a process known as enteric fermentation. Rice paddies also emit methane due to the anaerobic conditions of waterlogged fields.



Fossil Fuel Sector: Methane leaks during the extraction, processing, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Coal mines are also notable sources.



Waste Management: Landfills produce methane as organic waste decomposes anaerobically.

Methane’s role in climate change

Methane is over 25 times more effective than CO2 at trapping heat in the atmosphere over a 100-year period. Its release from both natural and anthropogenic sources has a significant impact on global warming.

Methane’s high global warming potential is particularly concerning given the current rates of emission and the push towards natural gas as a “cleaner” energy source.

The interaction between methane and other atmospheric components can also amplify warming. For instance, methane contributes to the formation of ground-level ozone, a potent greenhouse gas and component of smog, further exacerbating climate change impacts.

Mitigation efforts

Reducing methane emissions is crucial in the fight against climate change. Efforts include:

Agricultural Practices: Adopting diets that reduce the reliance on ruminant meat, improving livestock feed to reduce enteric fermentation, and employing rice paddies management techniques that minimize methane production.



Energy Sector Reforms: Implementing technologies to capture methane leaks from oil and natural gas infrastructure, and reducing reliance on fossil fuels in favor of renewable energy sources.



Waste Management Solutions: Capturing methane from landfills and wastewater treatment plants to use as a biogas, and promoting recycling and composting to reduce the amount of organic waste in landfills.

Implications and future study

In summary, methane production plays a significant role in global warming, with its impact felt across natural ecosystems and human societies.

Addressing methane emissions is a critical step towards mitigating climate change, requiring coordinated efforts across sectors and countries.

By understanding methane’s sources and impacts, societies can implement effective strategies to reduce emissions and protect the planet for future generations.

The full study is published in the journal Arctic Antarctic and Alpine Research.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–