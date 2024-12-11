Sugary drinks harm heart health, but sweet treats can be beneficial

Who doesn’t enjoy a sweet treat now and then? After all, a little of what you fancy does indeed seem to do you good. Well, unless it’s a fizzy drink, according to a new study.

Unraveling the tangled relationship between sugar and cardiovascular disease, the research suggests that indulging in the occasional treat could potentially lower your risk for heart-related ailments.

On the other hand, regularly gulping down sweet beverages might do just the opposite. This finding challenges long-held assumptions that all sugars are equally detrimental to heart health.

It also highlights the importance of considering not just how much sugar we consume – but also the form and context in which we consume it.

The sugar paradox

Researchers at Lund University embarked on a mission to understand the complexities of how our consumption of added sugars impacts our heart health.

Intriguingly, they found that not all sugars consumed are equal in the eyes of our cardiovascular system.

Suzanne Janzi, a Ph.D. candidate and the corresponding author of the study, noted that the team’s most striking discovery was the divergent relationship between different sources of added sugar and cardiovascular disease risk.

Janzi emphasizes that the source and context of sugar consumed are as significant to consider as the amount of sugar. This unexpected contrast implies that blanket advice to cut down all sugars might not be the most helpful guidance.

Sugar intake and cardiovascular disease

As we all know, public health bodies across the globe have long advocated for eradicating excess sugar from our diets, in an effort to protect our teeth and promote healthier eating habits.

However, concrete evidence linking sugar intake to cardiovascular diseases has remained limited.

Given that some of these diseases rank as leading causes of death in Europe, the researchers sought to fill this gap, focusing on diet as an accessible lever for risk reduction. They collected data from two major cohort studies involving over 69,000 participants.

Each individual’s consumption of different kinds of sugar was tracked and cross-examined against their incidence of seven distinct cardiovascular diseases.

Sweet treats vs. sugary beverages

The researchers discovered that sugary drinks have the most egregious impact on health, far outweighing any other form of sugar intake.

The risk of ischemic stroke, heart failure, atrial fibrillation, and abdominal aortic aneurysm significantly spiked with an increase in these liquid sugars.

“Liquid sugars, found in sweetened beverages, typically provide less satiety than solid forms – they make you feel less full – potentially leading to overconsumption,” explained Janzi.

The context of consumption also matters, with treats often savored during social settings or special occasions and sweet beverages consumed more regularly, she added.

Interestingly, various kinds of cardiovascular diseases were impacted differently by sugar intake and, surprisingly, eating occasional treats such as chocolate and pastries hinted at better outcomes than not indulging at all.

“This might reflect underlying dietary behaviors – individuals consuming very little sugar might have very restrictive diets or might be limiting sugar due to pre-existing health conditions,” said Janzi.

Viewing diet and health in a broader context

These findings, intriguing as they are, pose several knots that have yet to be unraveled. How different types of sugars trigger diverse responses in our bodies remains an area that needs further exploration.

Moreover, given the cultural specificity of dietary habits, these findings might not directly translate across diverse populations.

“Our findings are based on a Swedish population, which may have dietary habits and lifestyle factors that differ from those in other populations,” said Janzi, alluding to the cultural element that is often overlooked in dietary studies.

So, while these insights might not be applicable globally, they highlight the importance of viewing diet and health in a broader, culturally-informed context.

In conclusion, the Lund University study invites us to take a new look at our sugar consumption habits, and reminds us that balancing our sweet tooth with an understanding of the source and context of our indulgence might ultimately hold the key to a healthier heart.

The full study was published in the journal Frontiers in Public Health.

