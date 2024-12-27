Surprise arrival: A fragment of the Moon just circled Earth

Earth sometimes picks up unexpected companions. One recently spotted object, about 33 feet (10 meters) long, caught astronomers’ attention in late summer as it moved close enough to become, for a short time, a temporary guest in our gravitational field.

It was found using the ATLAS survey, a system that scans the skies for approaching space rocks. The object was named 2024 PT5.

Space rock linked to the Moon

From September 29 to November 25, this traveler looped around our planet before drifting away. It resembled what some call a mini-moon, but not everyone agrees on the label.



According to Paul Chodas, director of NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), it could have come from a lunar impact long ago.

This possibility elevates the significance of the mysterious object. If it truly broke off the moon, then wandered into space only to show up here as a fleeting visitor, that’s more than a random asteroid drop-in.

Earth captures mini-moons

Short-term orbital captures happen when Near-Earth Objects, or NEOs, move close enough for Earth’s gravity to temporarily capture them.

NASA describes NEOs as bodies nudged by other planets until they drift into Earth’s neighborhood. This can turn them into passersby that come and go. Although most slip away unnoticed, a few of these objects get spotted.

“Earth can regularly capture asteroids from the near-earth object (NEO) population and pull them into orbit, making them mini-moons,” noted Carlos and Raúl de la Fuente Marcos.

Evasive space objects

As discussed, many objects that buzz around our world do so invisibly. It’s common for them to either miss Earth entirely or crash through the atmosphere, producing bright meteors or even catastrophic impacts like the one linked to the dinosaurs’ demise.



But spotting a small object that loops near Earth without hitting it is trickier. Sometimes astronomers confuse such objects with old rocket parts or spacecraft, which has happened before with artificial satellites.

Careful observations confirmed that 2024 PT5 was natural, and not a piece of space junk.

Mini-moons and other oddballs

Temporary satellites come in different varieties. Some perform multiple orbits around Earth, then stick around for a while before drifting off. Others take a quick loop and vanish, never even completing a full circle.

According to prior reports, some have even been mistaken for asteroids orbiting the sun before their real trajectory was understood.



Past cases show how researchers work to classify these transient neighbors. They rely on data from surveys and institutions like the Center for Astrophysics, where astronomers study asteroid dynamics.

Is it really Earth’s mini-moon?

There’s been much debate over what counts as a mini-moon. Some argue that if the object doesn’t complete a full orbit, it’s just a near miss. Others insist even a partial capture is worth noting.

Lance Benner, who leads asteroid radar research at JPL, looks at what an object actually does before classifying it. Whether 2024 PT5 meets strict definitions matters less to those simply intrigued by what its presence can teach us.

If this object truly came from our moon, it suggests that large impacts scattered lunar material far and wide. Bits of our celestial neighbor might still be drifting through space, waiting for a chance encounter with Earth.



Understanding how material escapes the moon’s gravity and ends up roaming free can help refine models of lunar and Earth evolution. It might even clarify how common these lunar fragments are.



Though no one can say for certain yet, this possibility is exciting to astronomers, prompting further observations and better tracking methods.

Planetary defense strategies

We live amid a cosmic swirl, where not all objects are potential hazards. Many are tiny fragments just passing through. But scientists pay close attention to any that could come closer than comfort allows.



Monitoring these objects supports planetary defense strategies, which track objects that might threaten life on Earth.

While giant asteroids top the priority list, even smaller rocks can cause serious damage if they strike. There are millions of these modest but still threatening bodies lurking out there.

Mining mini-moons

Some groups talk about mining asteroids for metals and other resources. If an accessible mini-moon passed by one day, it might be easier to reach than other targets.

In theory, a future spacecraft might push a rich fragment into Earth’s orbit and create a mine at our doorstep. This remains a vision for the future.

Visitors from our cosmic neighborhood

For now, 2024 PT5 has come and gone. Just because it visited doesn’t guarantee we’ll see more lunar fragments passing by, but it hints at a bustling environment that may hide many surprises.



Astronomers continue cataloging and studying these objects, including tricky, short-term captures known as Arjuna asteroids that travel near Earth’s orbit.



We share this cosmic neighborhood with countless wanderers, and each passing object has a story to tell.

No one knows what kind of guests Earth might host in the future. Some will barely register on telescopes, others will linger, and a few could turn out to be fragments of places we thought we knew.

