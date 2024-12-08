The modern-day plague: Rodents, fleas, and their impact on wildlife

The plague, in its historical context, has been a merciless killer. In the mid-1300s, it was famously known as the “Black Death,” which took the lives of nearly 50 million Europeans.

Today, the United States has an average of seven human plague cases annually, thanks to advancements in sanitation, public health measures, and antibiotics.

However, the plague still continues to haunt prairie dogs and other rodents, especially in the western half of the United States.

Rodents: Carriers of the plague

Over time, scientists have been uncovering the role that animals, primarily rodents, play in disease transmission. Recently, researchers at the University of Missouri made a breakthrough in understanding the mode of disease spread.

The research was led by Deborah Anderson, a professor in Mizzou’s College of Veterinary Medicine. Her team discovered the disturbing mode of transmission – from mother flea to offspring.

Animals impacted by the plague

Animals, specifically prairie dogs, have been significantly impacted by the plague. Entire colonies have been decimated, which consequently affects the broader ecosystem.

For instance, the black-footed ferret, one of the most endangered mammals globally, experienced an 80% population decline in 2009 due to the plague. Prairie dogs are their primary food source.

The ongoing spread of the plague by rodents amplifies the need for expanded research in this field to safeguard both animal and human lives.

Infectious disease research

Following 9/11, federal funding was directed toward the development of bioterrorism defense research facilities within public universities. As a result, the Laboratory for Infectious Disease Research (LIDR) was built on Mizzou’s campus.

This state-of-the-art facility features a Biosecurity Level 3 classification, making Mizzou one of only 12 universities equipped to safely investigate treatable pathogenic diseases.

Anderson noted that few places could support her infectious disease research as well as Mizzou does.

The need for continued plague research

Mizzou’s commitment to combating global health challenges is demonstrated by their cutting-edge research.

The symbiotic relationship between the health of people, animals, and the environment is at the core of Mizzou’s research philosophy.

This approach, known as One Health, places importance on the study of animals, given that it can help minimize human exposure to infectious diseases.

For example, the more we understand about the plague-transmission habits of fleas, the better equipped we are to monitor the well-being of wildlife ecosystems.

A safe research environment

The safe execution of this research was made possible by Mizzou’s stringent safety protocols at the LIDR. The environment encourages researchers to think broadly and take on societal challenges securely.

Anderson expressed gratitude for being able to work with bacteria safely and advocated for continued dedication to such research.

Overall, through the invaluable discoveries made by Deborah Anderson and her team at Mizzou, we continue to decode the intricacies of the plague, helping protect both humans and wildlife.

Ripple effect of the plague on ecosystems

The impact of the plague extends far beyond individual animals or species, triggering cascading effects across entire ecosystems.

Prairie dogs, often seen as key species in their habitats, play a crucial role in maintaining the balance of grassland ecosystems. When colonies are decimated by the plague, the consequences reverberate through the food chain.

Predators like the black-footed ferret rely heavily on prairie dogs not only as a primary food source but also for shelter within their burrows.

The loss of prairie dog populations disrupts this interdependence, further endangering ferrets and impacting other species that share the habitat.

In addition, the reduction of prairie dog activity influences plant growth, soil composition, and overall biodiversity within these regions.

Safeguarding the balance of ecosystems

Research into plague transmission helps safeguard this delicate balance, ensuring that ecosystems remain resilient against such biological disruptions.

Through deeper understanding and proactive management of disease dynamics, researchers can not only prevent outbreaks but also promote a healthier co-existence between humans, animals, and the environments they inhabit.

This broader ecological perspective highlights the importance of studying diseases like the plague from a holistic standpoint, tying together conservation, public health, and environmental sustainability.

The full study was published in the journal Nature.

