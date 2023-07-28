Time-traveling pathogens: Exposing the dangers of melting permafrost 

Scientists are warning of an increasing threat to our environment and potentially human health, due to the emergence of “time-traveling” pathogens released from melting permafrost.

The research suggests that ancient viruses and bacteria, long trapped in ice, could break free to wreak havoc on our modern ecosystems.

The study, led by Giovanni Strona of the European Commission Joint Research Centre, serves as yet another stark reminder of the potentially catastrophic consequences of a warming world.

Quantifying the risks of melting permafrost

The concept that these age-old pathogens could re-emerge due to thawing glaciers and permafrost isn’t new. However, the actual extent of the threat these microbes could pose to our health and the environment has remained largely speculative until now.

“Permafrost thawing and the potential ‘lab leak’ of ancient microorganisms generate risks of biological invasions for today’s ecological communities, including threats to human health via exposure to emergent pathogens,” wrote the researchers.

“Whether and how such ‘time-traveling’ invaders could establish in modern communities is unclear, and existing data are too scarce to test hypotheses.”

The team has attempted to quantify these potential risks, utilizing sophisticated digital simulations to emulate the interactions between ancient microbes and modern bacterial communities.

Studying time-traveling pathogens

The researchers conducted a series of artificial evolution experiments in which digital constructs, representing virus-like pathogens from epochs past, invaded simulated communities of bacteria-like hosts.

The effects of these invading pathogens on the host bacteria’s diversity were then compared against control simulations where no such invasions took place. The findings were both intriguing and alarming.

What the researchers discovered

It turns out that in these virtual experiments, many of the ancient pathogens managed to survive and evolve within the modern bacterial communities. Overall, approximately three percent of these invaders survived, evolved, and became dominant within their new environments.

Although the majority of these dominant invaders had negligible effects on the overall composition of the wider community, about one percent of them generated unpredictable and significant outcomes.

Some of these outcomes included causing up to one-third of the host species to die out, while others unexpectedly increased diversity by up to 12 percent compared to the control simulations.

Further research is needed

Despite the seemingly small percentage of these destructive invaders, the study warns that due to the vast number of ancient microbes being released regularly into modern communities, the potential risks could still be substantial.

What was once confined to the realm of science fiction – the resurgence of time-traveling pathogens – could indeed pose significant threats to human health and act as potent catalysts of ecological change.

Further research is needed to fully comprehend the scale and consequences of this threat. The study is published in the journal PLOS Computational Biology.

More about the dangers of melting permafrost

The melting of permafrost – permanently frozen ground that covers nearly a quarter of the Northern Hemisphere – presents one of the most significant yet underappreciated threats posed by climate change.

This phenomenon not only stands to release dangerous ancient pathogens, as the study by Giovanni Strona and his team suggests, but also has the potential to instigate a series of ecological and environmental crises.

Release of greenhouse gases

Perhaps the most alarming threat from melting permafrost is the release of vast amounts of greenhouse gases, specifically carbon dioxide and methane. These gases have been locked in the frozen soil for thousands of years as part of plant and animal matter.

As the permafrost thaws, it provides an environment for bacteria to break down this organic matter, releasing these potent greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. This could further accelerate global warming, creating a feedback loop that results in even more permafrost thaw.

Damage to infrastructure

Buildings, roads, pipelines, and other infrastructure built on permafrost are in danger of severe structural damage as the ground beneath them thaws and shifts. This presents significant logistical and financial challenges, especially in Arctic regions, where whole communities may have to relocate.

Impact on wildlife

The thawing permafrost significantly alters the habitats of many wildlife species, leading to disruptions in their feeding, mating, and migration patterns. This could have profound impacts on the biodiversity of these regions and trigger a cascade of changes throughout the ecosystem.

Sea level rise

Melting permafrost contributes to rising sea levels, which in turn can lead to coastal flooding, erosion, and the displacement of human and wildlife populations. It also has the potential to alter ocean currents and weather patterns, leading to far-reaching climatic effects.

Release of toxic mercury

A study published in 2018 found that permafrost soils are the largest reservoir of mercury, a potent neurotoxin, in the world. As permafrost melts, this mercury can be released into nearby rivers and oceans, impacting aquatic ecosystems and entering the food chain, ultimately posing a significant risk to human health.

