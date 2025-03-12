Total lunar eclipse will paint the moon blood red tomorrow

A total lunar eclipse is set to transform the moon into a deep red as it passes through Earth’s shadow. The eclipse will unfold late Thursday night into early Friday morning, and will be visible across the Western Hemisphere.

The last total lunar eclipse occurred on November 8, 2022, marking the first to align with Election Day in the United States. Once again, the moon will slip behind Earth, illuminated in red by scattered sunlight.

Why does the moon turn red?

During the event, the moon and the sun will stand on opposite sides of Earth, perfectly aligned. When this happens, our planet blocks sunlight that would normally reach the moon.

Instead of going dark, the moon glows red because Earth’s atmosphere bends and filters the sunlight, scattering shorter wavelengths and letting only deep reds and oranges pass through. This phenomenon has earned the name “blood moon.”

According to NASA, between four and seven lunar and solar eclipses take place each year. Most of them are partial, and only part of the moon is shadowed. But a total lunar eclipse, when the moon disappears into Earth’s shadow entirely, is far less common.

The last time the world witnessed one, it could be seen in Asia, Australia, and across the Pacific. This time, the best seats belong to North and South America, though a faint glimpse may still be possible in parts of Europe and Africa.

How to watch the eclipse

No need for telescopes or protective glasses – this is one of the few celestial events that requires nothing but your eyes and a clear sky.

The eclipse will begin at 2:26 a.m. Eastern on Friday, March 14, 2025, reaching its most dramatic moment around 3 a.m. when the moon takes on its fiery glow. The entire event will last roughly an hour, giving skywatchers plenty of time to take in the view.

“As long as the sky is clear, you should be able to see it,” said Shannon Schmoll, director of Abrams Planetarium at Michigan State University.

For those in Africa and Europe, the moon’s setting may cut the experience short. While some may still catch part of the eclipse, visibility won’t be as clear as it will be across the Americas.

“This is really an eclipse for North and South America,” said astronomy expert Michael Faison from Yale University.

When will next lunar eclipse happen?

The next total lunar eclipse visible in the U.S. will not occur until March 2026.

Until then, skywatchers may catch partial lunar eclipses, but a full blood moon won’t return for another two years. These events are rare, making each occurrence special.

For those who enjoy astronomical predictions, the next Election Day lunar eclipse is an extremely distant event. It won’t happen until November 8, 2394 – a staggering 372 years from now.

Lunar eclipses in history

Eclipses have stirred awe and fear for thousands of years. Before telescopes, ancient people crafted stories to explain the moon’s sudden disappearance and blood-red glow.

“They were looking at the night sky and they had a much brighter vision than we do today,” said historian Zoe Ortiz with the University of North Texas.

Aristotle’s observations of lunar eclipses helped confirm that Earth is round. He noted that Earth’s shadow, whenever it passed over the moon, was always curved. Centuries before space exploration, this simple observation provided undeniable proof of our planet’s shape.

For ancient Mesopotamians, a red moon was not just an astronomical event – it was a warning. They believed it signaled danger for the king. To protect their ruler, they would place a temporary substitute on the throne, allowing any misfortune to fall upon the stand-in instead.

“If there’s ever a movie plot,” said Ortiz, “that’s the one.”

A timeless spectacle

Even in an age of space probes and lunar missions, a blood moon remains a sight to behold.

Unlike solar eclipses, which are visible only from narrow paths on Earth, a total lunar eclipse can be seen from anywhere the moon is above the horizon.

The upcoming eclipse will transform the sky, giving stargazers a chance to witness something both scientifically explained and deeply mystical.

