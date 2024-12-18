Transcendental meditation: Using the power of the mind to heal trauma

Can meditation truly be an effective treatment for post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)? A growing body of evidence suggests that meditation may offer transformative benefits for individuals who are struggling with trauma.

A research team from Maharishi International University (MIU) and Augusta University has recently concluded what they claim is the most comprehensive analysis to date on using the power of the mind to reduce trauma symptoms.

With an impressive sample of over 3,400 participants across 61 studies, the researchers evaluated the efficacy of four different kinds of meditative practices: mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR), mindfulness-based other techniques (MBO), other meditations (OM), and transcendental meditation (TM).

This mammoth review reflects the rigorous nature of their analysis.

The power of transcendental meditation

It appears that not all meditation techniques are created equal, however. The net impact or “effect size” of the first three meditation types was moderate, ranging from -0.52 to -0.66.

But it was transcendental meditation (TM) that truly stood out, clocking a large effect size of -1.13. In simpler terms, TM was leaps and bounds more effective compared to the other meditation practices assessed.

“Our findings show that all meditation techniques studied can help alleviate PTSD symptoms, but TM stands out as producing the largest and most consistent reductions across diverse trauma populations,” stated study lead author Dr. David Orme-Johnson.

A new benchmark in research

This research sets a whole new benchmark in terms of its thoroughness and the adherence to PRISMA (Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses) guidelines.

In addition to the sheer quantity of data, the researchers ensured that they used advanced statistical models, analyzed within-group effects, and then followed with a direct comparison of different meditation techniques on this measure.

“We employed meta-regression to identify predictors of effectiveness, such as type of trauma, age, and research design. These methods allowed us to control for all variables that influence the size of the effect, making our conclusions about differences in meditation techniques highly reliable,” explained Dr. Orme-Johnson.

A complementary approach to treatment

The researchers also pointed out that meditation, especially TM, could supplement conventional medical treatment and enable patients to achieve full recovery.

Dr. Vernon Barnes, an assistant professor in the Georgia Prevention Institute at Augusta University, spoke about his first-hand experience of teaching TM in a hospital clinic for 12 years.

“The clinic is regarded as cutting edge for the treatment of complex concussion, which includes combat-related PTSD. TM is one of the few interventions with benefits that can be immediately translated into improved care in military medicine,” said Dr. Barnes.

Colonel Brian Rees added that transcendental meditation offers a non-trauma focused method that brings about a significant reduction in symptoms of traumatic stress without the discomfort linked to intense standard therapies.

Accessibility of transcendental meditation

The study’s findings appeal to a wide audience, including active-duty military members and many others as well.

Of those individuals offered transcendental meditation, a staggering 86% were willing to give it a shot, and an even higher percentage (92%) completed the instruction and stuck with the practice – a sign of its accessibility and acceptability.

The authors recommend large-scale clinical trials for validation and integration into various healthcare settings.

The results highlight the importance of TM and its potential in contributing to the future of PTSD treatment.

Growing acknowledgement of meditation

Finally, it is important to note that this most recent study adds to a growing body of research from MIU and other establishments indicating the potential health benefits of TM, which include reduction of cardiovascular risk, and promotion overall mental health.

This comparison of meditation techniques signals the growing acknowledgement of meditation as an essential tool for mental health.

This study is a step forward in understanding the intricate role that meditation plays in treating PTSD and will undoubtedly serve as a valuable resource for anyone interested in the intersection of mental health and holistic practices.

The full study was published in the journal Medicina.

