U.S. withdraws from the Paris treaty as Trump declares 'energy emergency'

In a move that has reignited global debate, President Donald Trump announced that the United States will withdraw from the Paris Agreement for a second time.

This decision, which follows Trump’s initial withdrawal in 2017, marks a strong rejection of international climate cooperation. The announcement comes as the world experiences record-breaking temperatures and increasingly severe climate-related disasters.

A renewed push for fossil fuels

Alongside the withdrawal, Trump declared a “national energy emergency” aimed at bolstering domestic oil and gas production. His administration plans to ramp up drilling operations, roll back emissions regulations, and curb incentives for electric vehicles.

During his inauguration speech, Trump blamed the economic challenges facing the country on excessive government spending and rising energy prices. He insisted that his administration would prioritize energy dominance over environmental regulations.

“The inflation crisis was caused by massive overspending and escalating energy prices, and that is why today I will also declare a national energy emergency. We will ‘Drill, baby, drill!'” Trump declared.

This announcement signals a direct reversal of the Biden administration’s climate policies, particularly the Inflation Reduction Act, which directed billions toward clean energy tax credits. By dismantling vehicle emissions standards, Trump is also rolling back efforts to encourage a transition to electric cars.

He referred to these regulations as an “electric vehicle mandate,” framing them as a government overreach that threatened the auto industry.

Global impact of Trump’s climate decision

Under the Paris Agreement’s guidelines, a country cannot exit the accord immediately.

Instead, a formal notice must be submitted to the United Nations, after which withdrawal takes approximately a year. Despite this delay, climate advocates warn that even the announcement of an exit could weaken global efforts to reduce fossil fuel reliance.

The withdrawal raises concerns that other countries may follow suit. Argentina, under libertarian President Javier Milei, has already signaled that it is “re-evaluating” its commitment to the accord.

If major polluters like China and India decide to scale back their climate commitments, it could significantly derail international progress in reducing emissions.

However, despite Trump’s decision, climate leaders remain hopeful that the Paris Agreement will endure. Laurence Tubiana, a key architect of the accord, emphasized that global efforts will persist regardless of U.S. participation.

“The US withdrawing from the Paris Agreement is unfortunate, but multilateral climate action has proven resilient and is stronger than any single country’s politics and policies,” Tubiana said.

UN Climate Chief Simon Steill also reiterated that the “door remains open” for the United States to rejoin, while UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed confidence that individual U.S. states, cities, and businesses would continue advancing climate initiatives despite the federal government’s stance.

Environmentalists warn of consequences

Trump’s announcement has been met with applause from the oil and gas industry, which has long favored deregulation and increased fossil fuel production.

Energy executives see this as a return to what they call “American energy dominance,” which prioritizes domestic energy extraction and reduces reliance on foreign imports.

Mike Sommers, president and CEO of the American Petroleum Institute, welcomed the decision and expressed support for Trump’s policies.

“The US oil and natural gas industry stands ready to work with the new administration to deliver the commonsense energy solutions Americans voted for,” said Sommers.

However, environmental organizations and climate activists have condemned Trump’s move. Many argue that it represents a step backward in the fight against climate change and ignores the overwhelming scientific consensus on the dangers of continued fossil fuel reliance.

Athan Manuel, director of the Sierra Club’s land protection program, criticized Trump’s focus on oil and gas production.

“This declaration is more proof that Trump doesn’t seem to recognize the real world,” Manuel said. He noted that the U.S. is already producing more oil and gas than any country in history, making further expansion unnecessary and environmentally harmful.

Urgent climate warnings

The decision to withdraw from the Paris Accord comes at a time when scientific warnings about climate change are becoming more urgent.

Over the past two years, global average temperatures have surpassed the critical 1.5°C warming threshold for the first time, a milestone that scientists have long warned could lead to irreversible climate damage.

The United States has already felt the consequences of a warming planet. In 2024, Hurricane Helene became the second-deadliest storm to strike the mainland in over 50 years, leaving devastation across multiple states. Wildfires, fueled by rising temperatures and prolonged droughts, have ravaged California, with Los Angeles suffering some of the worst destruction in recent history.

Despite the overwhelming evidence linking fossil fuel use to climate disasters, Trump’s administration remains committed to expanding oil and gas production.

Critics argue that this approach ignores the growing economic risks of climate change, including infrastructure damage, supply chain disruptions, and increased disaster recovery costs.

Trump’s climate policies

While Trump’s policies will likely slow the pace of U.S. emissions reductions, experts believe that long-term climate progress will continue.

Many states and cities have already committed to ambitious climate goals, and major corporations are investing heavily in renewable energy. These localized efforts may mitigate some of the damage caused by federal policy rollbacks.

Even during Trump’s first term, U.S. emissions declined in some areas due to market forces and state-led initiatives. The expansion of wind and solar energy has continued despite federal opposition, driven by declining costs and growing public demand for clean energy solutions.

Nonetheless, Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement and declare an energy emergency represents a significant shift in U.S. climate policy.

It sets the stage for intense political battles over the future of environmental regulations and raises questions about the country’s role in global climate leadership.

As climate change accelerates, the world will be watching closely to see whether the United States re-engages with international efforts or continues down a path of fossil fuel expansion. The stakes have never been higher, and the consequences of inaction are becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.

