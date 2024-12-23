UN report calls for global change to stop biodiversity loss

Humanity faces an urgent need for change to prevent biodiversity loss and the continued destruction of our planet. The UN biodiversity expert panel’s latest “transformative change” report highlights the dire need for radical societal shifts.

Released Wednesday by the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES), the report calls for immediate action to address overconsumption, wealth concentration, and humanity’s growing disconnection from nature.

“It is not just governments. It is not just business. It is not just civil society. It is all of us. We all need to work together,” said Arun Agrawal, one of the report’s lead authors.

While transformative action may seem challenging, the report emphasizes that it is achievable. Here’s a closer look at three inspiring examples of successful transformations from around the world.

Reviving marine ecosystems: “Os Minarzos” model

In 2002, Spain suffered a severe ecological disaster when the Prestige oil tanker broke apart, spilling massive amounts of oil into the Atlantic Ocean.

This environmental catastrophe devastated Galicia’s coastline, causing significant biodiversity loss and severely affecting marine life and the livelihoods of local fishing communities.

In response, the communities in Galicia decided to adopt a new approach to marine reserve management, called the “Os Minarzos” model.

Advantages of the model

This innovative strategy brought together fishers, scientists, and local authorities to collaboratively restore and protect the marine ecosystem.

The model emphasized sustainable fishing practices, scientific guidance, and community involvement – promoting cooperation among all stakeholders.

Although the transition faced challenges, including initial disagreements and tensions, the initiative became a long-term success.

Over time, the “Os Minarzos” model led to healthier marine ecosystems, improved fishing practices, and increased biodiversity. Local fishers also experienced higher incomes, while trust and cooperation within the community strengthened significantly.

The model’s impact extended far beyond Galicia. It inspired international guidelines for sustainable marine management and influenced networks of over 20 million fishers across Europe and the Americas.

Technology to prevent biodiversity loss

In China, the Ant Forest mobile application has become a powerful tool for promoting eco-friendly habits and environmental restoration.

Launched in 2016, this innovative app encourages users to adopt sustainable behaviors, such as walking or cycling instead of driving, and cutting down on plastic and paper usage.

For every eco-friendly action, users earn “green energy points” in the app, which accumulate to grow a virtual tree. Each virtual tree is then matched with the planting of a real tree.

The initiative has made a significant impact. Since its inception, Ant Forest has planted an astounding 548 million trees across 13 provinces in China. This reforestation effort not only helps combat climate change but also addresses environmental degradation in vulnerable areas.

Beyond its environmental benefits, the project has also provided economic opportunities. It has created jobs in eco-agriculture and ecotourism, particularly in rural regions struggling with environmental challenges.

Community-led conservation

The Nashulai Maasai Conservancy in Kenya is a pioneering example of how traditional knowledge and community engagement can drive effective conservation.

This initiative blends the wisdom of indigenous practices with modern approaches to tackle multiple challenges, including species protection, income generation, and climate change mitigation.

The conservancy adopts a holistic strategy by establishing community-managed protected areas. These areas not only safeguard wildlife and combat biodiversity loss but also involve local communities in activities like river cleaning and tree planting.

Such efforts improve environmental health while addressing the needs of the people living in the region.

This collaborative approach has transformed Nashulai into a thriving habitat where both humans and wildlife coexist harmoniously. By empowering local communities and integrating ecological restoration with socio-economic benefits, Nashulai exemplifies how conservation can work in harmony with human development.

“Over a very short period of time, biodiversity reappeared,” said Karen O’Brien, another lead author of the report. “The power of community, again and again in our examples, is important.”

Addressing biodiversity loss

The UN report highlights the interconnectedness of ecological, social, and economic challenges – offering a blueprint for action.

Addressing biodiversity loss and ecosystem collapse requires collective effort. “It is all of us. We all need to work together,” said Agrawal.

These stories from Galicia, China, and Kenya show that transformation is not only possible but can yield tangible benefits.

Whether through community-driven conservation, innovative technology, or collaborative governance, humanity has the tools to make a difference. The question is whether or not we will rise to the challenge.

