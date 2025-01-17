The Universe is expanding faster than science can explain, as new data sends physics into 'crisis' mode

The expansion rate of the Universe has befuddled and concerned researchers for decades. Recent measurements have only added to the mystery and heightened the alarm within the scientific community, hinting that the current theoretical framework might be missing something important.

Observations suggest that galaxies are moving apart at a higher rate than scientists have long expected. Many now wonder if the standard model of cosmology can fully explain what’s going on.

Dan Scolnic is an associate professor of physics at Duke University. He and his team led a new study, published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters, that strengthens the case for a mismatch between data and predictions.

Century of tracking Universe expansion

Edwin Hubble first identified the Universe’s expansion in 1929. Since then, the rate of expansion – called the Hubble constant – has been the focus of countless measurements.

Each generation of scientists tries to pin down its exact value, aiming to understand how quickly cosmic structures spread out across space.

Some researchers rely on data from nearby galaxies, and others look back to the early Universe. Over time, these two groups of measurements have revealed a conflict known as the Hubble tension.

“The tension now turns into a crisis,” said Scolnic, who led the research team.

What exactly is the conflict?

When researchers compare how the Universe looks at great distances with how it appears in our own cosmic neighborhood, something doesn’t add up.

Standard theories predict a slower rate of expansion than what local measurements show. Scolnic points to the difference between early snapshots of the Universe and its present form.

He describes it as building a growth chart: there’s a baby picture from the Big Bang and a current picture of our galactic surroundings, yet the curve connecting these two images doesn’t match predictions.

“This is saying, to some respect, that our model of cosmology might be broken,” said Scolnic.

Bridging gaps in the “cosmic ladder”

Scientists have used a “cosmic ladder” to measure distances to celestial objects for many years. Each rung of the ladder calibrates the next, creating a chain of reliable measurements.

In recent work, a project called the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI) provided an extensive set of distances to galaxies, adding more precision to the process.

“The DESI collaboration did the really hard part, their ladder was missing the first rung,” said Scolnic. “I knew how to get it, and I knew that that would give us one of the most precise measurements of the Hubble constant we could get, so when their paper came out, I dropped absolutely everything and worked on this non-stop.”

Universe expansion and the Coma Cluster

One of the ways to secure that first rung is to look at the Coma Cluster. Researchers have debated its true distance for about 40 years.

To accurately measure how far away the Coma cluster is, Scolnic and his team, supported by the Templeton Foundation, looked at the light patterns from 12 Type Ia supernovae within the cluster.

Think of Type Ia supernovae as dependable flashlights in the darkness because their brightness is consistent and directly related to their distance. This makes them excellent tools for figuring out how far away things are in space.

The researchers determined that the Coma cluster is about 320 million light-years away. This measurement sits right in the middle of the distances other scientists have found over the past 40 years, which is a good sign that their calculation is accurate.

“This measurement isn’t influenced by our theories about how the Hubble tension will be resolved,” Scolnic explained. “This cluster is pretty close to us, and we’ve been measuring it long before we knew how important it would become.”

Do we need a new Hubble constant?

With a solid anchor point in place, the team used the rest of the cosmic ladder to calculate a fresh value for the Hubble constant: 76.5 kilometers per second per megaparsec.

That number describes how fast galaxies recede from each other per 3.26 million light-years of separation.

It lines up closely with other local measurements, confirming that the nearby Universe seems to expand more quickly than the standard model would anticipate.

“Over the last decade or so, there’s been a lot of re-analysis from the community to see if my team’s original results were correct,” said Scolnic, whose research has consistently challenged the Hubble constant predicted using the standard model of physics.

“Ultimately, even though we’re swapping out so many of the pieces, we all still get a very similar number. So, for me, this is as good of a confirmation as it’s ever gotten.”

Why does the expansion of the Universe matter?

Scientists now want to know whether the problem lies with the models or the measurements. Some feel the data is solid, leaving open the possibility that the underlying theory may need an adjustment.

Others remain cautious, preferring to test every step of the measurement process to rule out errors. As more powerful telescopes and innovative techniques come online, each fresh data set feeds the debate.

“We’re at a point where we’re pressing really hard against the models we’ve been using for two and a half decades, and we’re seeing that things aren’t matching up,” said Scolnic.

“This may be reshaping how we think about the Universe, and it’s exciting! There are still surprises left in cosmology, and who knows what discoveries will come next?”

Big questions and lingering mysteries

Questions about dark energy, dark matter, and other unknowns linger in the background. Many wonder if there is a missing ingredient that might explain the higher-than-expected rate of expansion.

Some look to potential new physics, while others keep refining measurement techniques for better precision.

Researchers continue to watch the numbers roll in from observatories worldwide, gathering more evidence to understand how the expansion rate behaves over time.

Whether it’s slight tweaks to established models or an altogether new approach, the cosmic story remains a work in progress, guided by measurements that keep surpassing expectations.

The full study was published in the The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

