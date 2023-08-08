Urban Trait Syndrome: Common characteristics shared by city dwelling animals

A worldwide consortium of scientists has identified a set of common characteristics in city-dwelling species, dubbing them “Urban Trait Syndrome.” This phenomenon has sparked a fascinating exploration of how urban environments shape the behaviors and features of various organisms, including birds, bees, beetles, bats, and reptiles.

The study, published in Nature Communications, incorporated data from 379 cities across six continents. The most substantial data set came from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s eBird program, contributing to the analysis of urban organisms‘ behavior.

One of the co-authors and researchers, Frank La Sorte from the Cornell Lab, elucidated some of the findings. He stated, “The most pronounced changes among city-dwelling organisms are in reproduction and foraging. For example, city birds tend to be smaller, eat a wider variety of foods, and produce smaller clutches than their rural counterparts. Smaller clutch sizes in urban birds have been associated with higher survival rates and increased growth.”

Not All Urban Trait Syndrome is the Same

The research reveals that not all groups of species display the same urban trait syndrome. An intriguing discovery is the variance in body sizes between urban and rural populations.

Birds, reptiles, and beetles in the city tend to be smaller compared to their counterparts in the country. Furthermore, the mobility of ground beetles was found to be higher in urban areas. Conversely, reptiles and birds exhibited lower mobility.

Mobility, in this context, relates to an organism’s ability to seek food. The authors of the study categorized four different types of foraging behavior among the species observed.

Birds and bees emerged as “central place foragers,” operating from a base and making daily forays for food. A unique behavioral pattern called “mobile specialist” was also inferred, though not directly observed in the study.

What is Urban Dietary Strategy?

La Sorte further explained the urban dietary strategy. He articulated, “The most common dietary strategy for birds in urban areas is to be a generalist—in other words, they’ll eat a variety of different foods instead of specializing. You see this clearly among such common city birds as the Rock Pigeon, European Starling, and House Sparrow. The specialists gradually disappear.”

This disappearance of dietary specialists leads to a decrease in biodiversity within cities, resulting in an increasingly homogenized species mix. The concern is that biodiversity is a vital factor in maintaining a healthy ecosystem.

Urban ecology, fueled by human population growth and the expansion of metropolitan areas, has become a rapidly growing field. However, a significant challenge in this area is the scarcity of comprehensive ecological data beyond birds.

How to Study Urban Trait Syndrome

The systematic gathering of information for accurate comparisons across cities is often lacking. In response to this, citizen-science programs like eBird, which harness volunteers’ observations, offer a promising way to bridge the information gap.

La Sorte emphasizes the importance of preserving habitat in urban areas, asserting, “Ecosystems in cities are heavily transformed and managed, and intact native vegetation tends to be scarce. The more components of an ecosystem that are preserved and supported, the healthier the overall urban environment will be.”

The study concludes by suggesting a more nuanced approach to urban conservation. By considering the needs of various species, urban planners can create expanded parks, green spaces, or even supply artificial nesting resources to compensate for habitat loss.

Such strategies underscore a thoughtful balance between human needs and nature, fostering a healthier coexistence in our ever-expanding urban landscapes.

More about the impact of urbanization on wildlife

Urbanization, the process of expansion and development of urban areas, has profound impacts on wildlife and ecosystems. Here’s an overview of the key effects:

Habitat Loss and Fragmentation

Urbanization often leads to the direct loss of natural habitats as land is cleared for buildings, roads, and other infrastructure.

Remaining natural areas can become isolated and fragmented, making it challenging for species to find mates, food, or migrate.

Changes in Food Availability

The presence of human food and waste can change the dietary habits of urban wildlife, sometimes leading to dependence on these unnatural food sources.

Urban areas may lack the diverse food sources required by specialist species, favoring generalist species that can adapt to a wide variety of foods.

Water Quality and Availability

Urban runoff polluted with chemicals, oils, and waste can contaminate local water bodies, impacting both aquatic life and species that depend on these sources for drinking.

Concrete and other impermeable surfaces can change natural water flow, impacting the availability of water in certain areas.

Climate and Microclimate Changes

Urban areas often have higher temperatures due to the heat island effect, which can alter species’ behavior, reproductive cycles, and survival.

Changes in humidity and wind patterns can also affect the local microclimate, impacting plant life and the species that depend on them.

Light and Noise Pollution

Artificial lighting disrupts the natural behavior of nocturnal species, affecting mating, feeding, and migratory patterns. Noise pollution can interfere with animal communication, navigation, and raise stress levels.

Introduction of Non-native Species

Urbanization often brings non-native plants, pets, and pests into new areas, potentially outcompeting or preying on local species.

Human-Wildlife Conflicts

As wildlife adapt to urban living, conflicts with humans can arise, from property damage by foraging animals to safety risks with larger species.

Altered Behavior and Evolution

Urban living can lead to behavioral changes in wildlife, from altered reproductive strategies to increased boldness or aggression. Over time, these pressures can even lead to evolutionary changes in urban-adapted species.

Potential for Conservation and Education

Urban areas can also provide opportunities for conservation through the creation of urban green spaces, wildlife corridors, and educational outreach.

Health Impacts

The close proximity of wildlife in urban areas can increase the potential for disease transmission between wildlife and domestic animals or humans.

Reduction in Biodiversity

Urban environments often favor a smaller set of adaptable species, leading to a reduction in overall biodiversity, which can make ecosystems less resilient and robust.

Increased Mortality

Roads, buildings, and other structures can be deadly obstacles for wildlife, leading to higher mortality rates.

Urbanization presents complex challenges for wildlife, including direct threats to survival and more subtle changes to behavior and ecology. Balancing the needs of human populations with wildlife conservation requires careful planning, innovative design, and ongoing management.

Researchers and urban planners are increasingly recognizing the importance of creating cities that can sustain both human life and the diverse array of species that inhabit our planet.

—

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.