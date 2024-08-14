Using more land for agriculture will harm climate and biodiversity

A new study warns that global agricultural expansion, especially in tropical regions, could lead to significant CO2 emissions and biodiversity loss.

Within a decade or two, we’re looking at a noticeable uptick in agricultural expansion especially in cultivation areas.

Global estimates expect these areas to expand by roughly 3.6%, thereby working towards an increase in worldwide agricultural production of 2%.

The study was led by Dr. Florian Zabel and Prof. Dr. Ruth Delzeit from the University of Basel‘s Department of Environmental Sciences.

Together with their interdisciplinary research team, these two have delved into those spots on our blue planet that are most likely to feel the brunt of this anticipated agricultural expansion.

Agricultural expansion threatens biodiversity

The first stop on their investigation trail involved marrying socio-economic and agro-ecological criterions to pinpoint the most beneficial spots for farming expansion. What they discovered might set alarm bells ringing in some quarters.

According to their hard work, these new farmlands are more likely to be seen blossoming in the tropics. Despite the specter of climate change looming large, these regions hold the promise of a surge in production.

But here’s the kicker: cropping lands hold significantly less carbon than the original vegetation. That means we could be staring at an emission of about 17 gigatons of CO2 in the long run, almost half of the current yearly global CO2 emissions.

The areas brought under the changed land-use would also witness a dip in biodiversity by 26%. Dr. Zabel, one of the research leaders, is clear in his assessment: the enlargement of farmlands is a worrisome prospect, not just for climate protection but also for biodiversity conservation.

Agricultural expansion impacts biodiversity

The study doesn’t just lay out the problems; it also shines a light on the solutions. In an era where conservation efforts are making political headlines worldwide, Dr. Zabel and his team have performed a cost-benefit analysis of sorts.

There’s some not-so-good news first: if we legally prevent agriculture from encroaching upon forests, wetlands, and existing protected areas, we risk endangering the biodiversity of grasslands, our next best option.

However, it’s not all bleak and dismal. The preservation of forests and wetlands and maintaining the sanctity of protected regions have little impact on the GDP of the concerned areas.

“Contrary to expectations, the preservation of forests, wetlands, and existing protected areas has little impact on the gross domestic product of the respective regions,” says lead author Julia Schneider of Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München.

“Global agricultural production is also only slightly reduced as a result. In return, the greenhouse gas emissions caused by expansion are significantly reduced.”

Navigating policy pathways

To address the complex interplay between agricultural expansion and environmental stewardship, policymakers must navigate a multifaceted landscape of regulations, incentives, and stakeholder collaboration.

One promising approach is the implementation of sustainable agricultural practices that optimize yields while minimizing ecological impacts.

This may involve transitioning to agroecological methods, integrating crop diversification, and utilizing precision agriculture technologies.

Policymakers are urged to promote subsidies and grants that support these sustainable practices, encouraging farmers to adopt behaviors that protect carbon sequestration and biodiversity.

Furthermore, engaging local communities in decision-making processes can foster a sense of ownership and responsibility over land-use practices, potentially leading to more effective conservation outcomes.

Balancing agriculture and ecology

These findings could be instrumental in managing the delicate balance between meeting the ever-increasing demand for agricultural goods and safeguarding our biodiversity.

The study’s insights could also inform the ongoing Kunming-Montreal Biodiversity Convention’s discussions, where the international community is striving to protect 30% of the global land surface by 2030.

Dr. Zabel and his team’s work does more than just identify the regions under threat; it underscores the potential fallout of agricultural expansion on our economy and environment.

The goal? To enable the planning of protected regions in such a way that multiple objectives, like climate protection, biodiversity conservation, and economical interests, can all coexist harmoniously, leading us towards a more sustainable future.

The study is published in the journal Nature Sustainability.

