Vaquitas may disappear before most people know they exist

The vaquita (Phocoena sinus) is the world’s rarest marine mammal, with fewer than 10 surviving in the wild. It faces grave challenges, from illegal fishing nets to black-market demand for totoaba swim bladders.

Experts worry that this unique creature could disappear before most people even learn it exists.

Vaquitas: A species in peril

Populations of this small porpoise have plummeted at an astonishing rate since the late 1990s.

Vaquitas inhabit the northern Gulf of California, and are restricted to an area of roughly 1,500 square miles (3,900 square kilometers). This small region, combined with the pressures of organized poaching activity, has given vaquitas little room for recovery.

Jamie Knaub from Florida Atlantic University (FAU) and her colleagues believe that drastic measures are necessary to preserve any record of these animals for generations to come.

Rescuing a rare vaquita skeleton

A complete vaquita skeleton in the United States is hard to find. Such a specimen recently appeared at SeaWorld San Diego, with ties to the San Diego Natural History Museum.

“We are delighted to collaborate with likeminded organizations to make our collections as useful and accessible as possible,” said Phil Unitt, curator of birds and mammals at the San Diego Natural History Museum.

“A complete skeleton of a vaquita is an extremely rare specimen, so we’re thrilled to learn its replica will be available to the public.”

FAU’s High School Owls Imaging Lab carried out micro-CT scans on the skeleton. Knaub transported it back to Florida as precious carry-on luggage.

She spent 165 hours conducting high-resolution scans, gathering nearly three terabytes of data. When finished, Knaub carefully returned the vaquita remains to SeaWorld.

High hopes for the tiniest porpoise

Researchers are eager to share 3D scans of this delicate skeleton on the MorphoSource online repository. The goal is to let educators and researchers worldwide access and learn from the files.

With vaquitas vanishing at a high rate, preserving their anatomy through digital replicas could be the only way to keep them on the radar.

“At the rate that vaquita’s are disappearing, it’s extremely important to preserve as much about this species as we can. They are very elusive and not many physical specimens from this species exist,” said Knaub.

Education and replication efforts

The experts hope that these skeleton scans, once turned into models, can be placed in museums or classrooms. Brittany Aja Dolan from SeaWorld San Diego, who pushed this plan forward, wants everyone to see the small porpoise up close.

“We hope that by creating replicas, which will be available worldwide, and hopefully on display at SeaWorld San Diego in the near future, everyone will have the opportunity to learn about the world’s most endangered marine mammal and what we can all do to help,” explained Dolan.

Some genetic research suggests the surviving vaquitas retain enough diversity to bounce back if threats cease. However, rapid action is crucial.

Preserving vaquita data for future research

FAU’s advanced imaging technology captured the skeleton’s intricate details.

The lab’s micro-CT machine is known for its ability to scan minute structures within skeletal fragments. Knaub, along with her mentors, previously used similar equipment to study thresher shark vertebrae, a study that is published in Royal Society Open Science.

The same techniques have now preserved the precise shape of each vaquita bone, thus mapping out a piece of history that might soon be gone if illegal nets continue to harm the species.

A unique laboratory environment

FAU’s Owls Imaging Lab attracts student researchers from across various disciplines. This facility contains tools like scanning electron microscopes and microtomes, and offers early exposure to high-level projects.

“The primary aim of our open-access research hub is to create a dynamic environment that promotes meaningful collaborations between our students and university mentors,” said Tricia Meredith, director of research for FAU’s on-site lab schools.

“By providing opportunities for hands-on teaching, innovative demonstrations, experimentation, and robust data collection, the hub seeks to enhance the educational experience and advance research excellence.”

Looking beyond the brink

Those involved in the vaquita project see it as a chance to save the species in some form, even if the real animals fade away. There is also motivation to rescue any remaining individuals in the Gulf of California.

Organizations like FAU, SeaWorld San Diego, and the San Diego Natural History Museum keep shining a light on this small porpoise, stressing that the vaquita’s future rests on determined human intervention.

Until effective solutions disrupt the illegal fishing trade, digital scans and educational displays might be the closest many of us will ever come to encountering the vaquita in real life.

The study is published in the journal Royal Society Open Science.

