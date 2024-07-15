Vegetarians have different health outcomes due to genetics

When considering a vegetarian diet, genetics play a significant role, as highlighted by a new study from the University of Georgia.

Published in PLoS Genetics, this research investigates how genetic variations influence individual responses to nutrients and potential diet-related diseases.

Increase in the number of vegetarians

“Vegetarianism is a superordinate term covering a variety of animal-restricted dietary practices, typically referring to lacto-ovo vegetarianism, which permits plant-based food, dairy, and eggs, and excludes meat, fish, and seafood,” wrote the study authors.

“Estimates indicate that in Western countries, adherence to plant-based diets has increased over the past decade.”

“This has been motivated by several factors, including health benefits, taste preferences, ethical concerns with slaughtering animals and factory farming, environmental concerns related to pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, and perceived moral accreditation.”

“It is now common for nutrition professionals to recommend vegetarianism to the public en masse.”

Potential health benefits

For many, a vegetarian diet offers health benefits like lower cholesterol and reduced risks of heart disease and Type 2 diabetes.

However, the diet might pose challenges for others, potentially leading to lower Vitamin D levels and higher triglycerides, which can elevate cardiovascular risk.

“We are building a scientific foundation for personalized nutrition, which optimizes human health at the level of the individual, instead of one-size-fits-all dietary recommendations,” said lead author Michael Francis, an expert in bioinformatics at the University of Georgia.

Genetics and ancestry

The team analyzed data from over 150,000 participants, identifying 2,300 strict vegetarians to assess the genetic impact on health outcomes.

“Genetics and ancestry are known to play an important role in metabolic processes (i.e., nutrigenetics) and thus may impact both dietary behavior, and the effect of diet on disease risk,” noted the researchers.

“With regard to behavior, heritable components have previously been associated with plant-eating preference. Specific genetic variants have been significantly associated with quantitative measures of plant-eating.”

“To discover how the health impacts of vegetarianism can depend on the genetic background of an individual, we considered gene-environment interactions (G×E), which can produce synergistic (non-additive) effects on health outcomes that genetic or environmental factors alone would not.”

Genetic impact on health outcomes

The study found that most vegetarians had lower cholesterol levels across all measures, which is beneficial for heart health.

However, vegetarians also exhibited lower Vitamin D levels and higher triglycerides. These findings highlight the complexity of diet impacts and the importance of considering genetic factors.

By including a genetic component in their analysis, the researchers discovered that specific gene variants, or minor alleles, influenced health outcomes.

Vegetarians and gene variants

One such gene variant, related to calcium metabolism, resulted in increased calcium levels among vegetarians with this allele, potentially benefiting bone and dental health but posing risks like kidney stones or cardiovascular issues.

Another gene variant affected hormone levels, with some vegetarians experiencing increased testosterone despite the general trend of decreased testosterone in vegetarians.

Additionally, a variant related to kidney function altered the impact of vegetarianism on kidney filtration rates.

“People with specific and immediate nutritional requirements related to these three traits should consider being tested for the variants we describe in this manuscript and making changes accordingly,” Francis said.

This research supports future nutrigenetics studies and clinical trials, helping to better understand diet impacts on diverse populations.

