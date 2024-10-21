Video games can rewind the clock on cognitive performance 

A large-scale study has uncovered surprising insights into how lifestyle habits like playing video games and exercising influence our cognitive performance and mental health.

The study, known as the Brain and Body study, is a collaboration between Western University and the Science and Industry Museum for the Manchester Science Festival.

While video games seem to enhance cognitive abilities, exercise plays a key role in improving mental well-being. However, these benefits don’t seem to overlap in the way many might expect.

Video games and cognitive performance

More than 2,000 participants from across the globe took part in the Brain and Body study, which asked them to fill out a lifestyle survey and play Creyos online brain games designed to measure various cognitive skills like memory, attention, reasoning, and verbal ability.

The study, led by renowned neuroscientist Adrian Owen from Western University, involved roughly 1,000 participants who completed all of the tasks.

According to Owen, the results revealed that playing video games was associated with improved cognitive abilities but not better or worse mental health.

The research found that playing video games for five or more hours per week significantly boosted cognitive performance, making players perform cognitively as though they were 13.7 years younger. Even less frequent gamers saw benefits, performing cognitively like people 5.2 years younger.

Impact of exercise on mental health

While video games appeared to enhance cognition, the study found that regular physical activity had a notable impact on mental health instead.

Participants who met or exceeded the World Health Organization’s (WHO) recommendation of 150 minutes of physical activity per week were 12% more likely to report having no symptoms of depression and 9% more likely to show no signs of anxiety.

However, similar to the findings with video games and mental health, exercise had no significant effect on cognitive abilities. “More physical activity was associated with improved mental health but not better or worse cognitive health,” Owen said.

The researchers also noted that the mental health benefits from physical activity were more evident among those with mild or no symptoms of depression or anxiety.

Physical activity seemed to make the greatest difference at the lower end of both scales where symptoms were either mild or completely absent.

Exploring the brain-body connection

While the connection between brain and body might seem intuitive – such as the effects of stress on muscle tension or how deep breathing can calm the mind – this study highlights how little is actually known about how different activities impact our cognitive and mental well-being.

The Brain and Body study aimed to provide more insight into how lifestyle choices contribute to the long-term health of the brain.

“The results of this study could help all of us choose activities that promote healthy cognitive aging,” said Owen, emphasizing the potential benefits for individuals seeking ways to maintain cognitive function as they age.

The Manchester Science Festival

Owen will present the detailed findings of the study at the Science and Industry Museum as part of the Manchester Science Festival, running from October 18 to 27.

The festival will also offer attendees the opportunity to participate in a pilot study that follows up on these results.

This new pilot study will focus on short-term improvements in cognition resulting from activities like video gaming and exercise, in contrast to the original study’s focus on long-term effects.

In addition to the study presentation, Owen will also collaborate with the Squidsoup collective on an artistic installation called “State of Mind.” This exhibit, inspired by the work of Piet Mondrian, features a three-dimensional array of LED lights and an immersive soundscape.

Owen will provide commentary on how the brain processes sound and light, enriching visitors’ understanding of the brain’s interaction with sensory input.

Future research directions

The findings from the Brain and Body study shed new light on the complex relationship between cognitive function, mental health, and lifestyle choices.

While the study confirms that video games can help sharpen the mind and exercise can enhance mental well-being, it also highlights that these benefits don’t overlap in the ways many might assume.

By continuing to explore these connections, researchers hope to better understand how different activities can be used to promote both cognitive and mental health as part of a balanced lifestyle.

A preprint of the study is published on PsyArXiv.

