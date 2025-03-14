Viewing nature reduces pain by altering brain activity

People have long turned to nature for comfort and relief. A walk in the woods, the sound of waves crashing on the shore, or even the sight of green fields can bring a sense of peace.

But can nature actually reduce physical pain?A new study from the University of Vienna and the University of Exeter suggests that it can.

Using advanced brain imaging, researchers have uncovered how viewing nature changes the way the brain processes pain.

The study provides fresh insight into why natural environments have long been associated with healing.

Nature alters pain perception

Pain is not just a physical sensation. The brain plays a crucial role in interpreting and reacting to pain. The research team, led by scientists in Austria and the UK, set out to understand whether nature could influence the brain’s pain-processing mechanisms.

The study, published in Nature Communications, suggests that watching nature reduces pain by directly affecting neural activity.

The researchers used an fMRI scanner to monitor the brain activity of 49 participants. Each person received a series of mild electric shocks while watching different videos. Some participants viewed natural landscapes, while others watched urban or indoor scenes.

The results were clear – those who watched nature not only reported feeling less pain, but their brain scans showed reduced activity in regions linked to pain perception.

Brain’s response to nature

The study went a step further by applying machine-learning techniques to analyze brain networks involved in pain processing. The results showed that nature influenced how the brain received and interpreted pain signals.

Watching natural scenes reduced the intensity of sensory input, meaning the brain perceived the pain as less severe.

“Numerous studies have shown that people consistently report feeling less pain when exposed to nature. Yet until now, the underlying reasons for this effect were unclear,“ noted University of Vienna PhD student Max Steininger, lead author of the study.

“Our study is the first to provide evidence from brain scans that this isn’t just a ‘placebo’ effect – driven by people’s beliefs and expectations that nature is good for them – instead, the brain is reacting less to information about where the pain is coming from and how intense it feels.”

According to Steininger, the findings suggest that the pain-relieving effect of nature is genuine, although the effect we found was around half that of painkillers. People in pain should certainly continue taking any medication they have been prescribed, he noted.

“But we hope in future alternative ways of relieving pain, such as experiencing nature, may be used to help improve pain management.”

Why nature helps ease pain

The idea that nature can aid healing is not new. Over forty years ago, Roger Ulrich, an American researcher, conducted a remarkable study on hospital patients.

His findings showed that patients who had a view of green spaces recovered faster and used fewer painkillers than those whose windows faced a brick wall.

Despite decades of research, scientists could not fully explain why this effect occurred. The new study provides the first clear evidence that nature directly influences the brain’s pain-processing mechanisms.

The results suggest that Ulrich’s patients may have experienced less pain because their brains reacted differently to discomfort when exposed to nature.

Virtual access to nature

Not everyone has access to lush forests, quiet lakes, or green open spaces. Urbanization, busy schedules, and health conditions often prevent people from spending time outdoors.

However, this study shows that even virtual nature experiences can help. Watching high-quality videos of natural scenes triggered a similar pain-relieving effect in participants.

“This study highlights how virtual encounters can bring the healing potential of nature to people when they can’t get outside,“ said Dr. Alex Smalley, a co-author from the University of Exeter.

“But we hope our results also serve as renewed evidence for the importance of protecting healthy and functioning natural environments, encouraging people to spend time in nature for the benefit of both the planet and people.”

Dr. Smalley noted that achieving this pain-relieving effect through virtual nature exposure, which is easy to implement, has important practical implications for non-drug treatments, and opens new avenues for research to better understand how nature impacts our minds.

New path for pain management

Pain management has traditionally relied on medication. While painkillers remain essential, researchers are exploring alternative ways to help people cope with discomfort.

This study opens the door for nature-based treatments that do not require drugs or invasive procedures.

The findings also raise exciting possibilities for future research. Scientists can now investigate how different types of natural environments affect pain perception.

Do forests, oceans, or mountain views have different impacts on the brain? Can sounds of nature provide similar benefits? These are questions that future studies may answer.

A step toward a healthier future

The relationship between nature and health has fascinated researchers for decades.

This study offers compelling scientific evidence that nature can ease pain. Whether through real-world exposure or virtual experiences, natural settings have the power to change the way the brain processes discomfort.

At a time when stress and chronic pain affect millions worldwide, these findings highlight an accessible and natural approach to well-being. Protecting natural spaces and encouraging outdoor experiences may not only benefit the environment but also improve human health.

The research is published in the journal Nature Communications.

