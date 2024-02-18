Visual cues initiate the brain's decision to cooperate

Scientists have made a significant leap in understanding how the brain processes visual cues to inform social behavior. The research, conducted by experts at Rice University, was particularly focused on the decision to cooperate.

“Social interactions represent a ubiquitous aspect of our everyday life that we acquire by interpreting and responding to visual cues from conspecifics,” wrote the study authors. “However, despite the general acceptance of this view, how visual information is used to guide the decision to cooperate is unknown.”

The role of the visual cortex

To investigate, the researchers analyzed the behavior of freely moving macaques. They used a combination of behavioral analysis, wireless eye tracking, and neural monitoring.

The study presents the first evidence of the visual cortex’s active role in social interactions. This brain region provides crucial signals to the prefrontal cortex to initiate cooperation.

Critical new insights

“We are the first to use telemetric devices to record neural activity from multiple cortical populations in the visual and prefrontal cortex while animals explore their environment and interact with one another,” said Professor Valentin Dragoi.

“Until now, we didn’t know how what we are looking at guides our decision to cooperate or not, because of our inability to measure oculomotor events and correlate them with what neurons are doing in that instant. Because the technology was not there, that knowledge was just unattainable.”

Recording neural activity

The study marks a significant departure from traditional neuroscience research, which typically involves restrained animals responding to artificial stimuli in isolation.

The ability to record neural activity from animals in motion opens new avenues for understanding the brain’s functionality.

“This has been the golden dream of neuroscientists for a long time — to record from neurons on the fly while the animal is free-moving,” said Professor Dragoi.

“We tracked populations of neurons in the visual cortex — the part of the brain that extracts information about vision — and the prefrontal cortex — an executive area that encodes our decision to carry out certain actions.”

Active versus passive vision

The experimental setup involved pairs of macaques learning to cooperate to obtain a food reward. Their progress and interactions were closely monitored over several weeks.

The findings revealed an increase in the frequency of socially relevant cues, such as eye contact and body positioning, prior to successful cooperative actions.

This understanding of active versus passive vision underscores the significance of purpose-driven visual engagement in social interactions.

Study significance

“This technology allows us to differentiate between active and passive vision,” said Professor Dragoi. “Active vision is when we act on a stimulus we’re looking at with a purpose in mind. When I’m engaged in social interaction, I’m acting in some way, extracting visual information and using that information to cooperate.”

“Our main finding is getting to see how sensory neuron populations extract information, transmit it to an executive area and how they synchronize in real time to underlie the decision to cooperate.”

The study is published in the journal Nature.

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—-

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.