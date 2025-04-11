Vitamin K protects the aging brain in many important ways

Vitamin K may have a more significant role in brain function than expected, particularly as we age. Widely known for its role in blood clotting, this vitamin – contained in green veggies such as spinach, kale, and broccoli – could also guard memory and learning.

In a study from the Jean Mayer USDA Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging at Tufts University, scientists explored how low vitamin K intake could affect the brain’s ability to process information.

The research was particularly focused on the hippocampus – an area that controls learning and memory.

The brain-vitamin K connection

Using middle-aged rodents, the researchers observed how a vitamin K-deficient diet impacted brain function over six months.

The team analyzed menaquinone-4, a form of vitamin K commonly found in brain tissue. Mice lacking this nutrient showed significant changes in behavior and brain structure.

“There is also research that indicates vitamin K contributes to brain function and that brain function declines during the aging process,” noted Tong Zheng, lead author of the study.

“Vitamin K seems to have a protective effect. Our research is trying to understand the underlying mechanism for that effect, so we might one day be able to target those mechanisms specifically.”

Vitamin K deficiency impacts learning

To test memory and learning abilities, the researchers conducted behavioral assessments with the mice. One such task, the novel object recognition test, revealed that vitamin K-deficient mice struggled to distinguish familiar and new objects. This signaled a clear drop in memory.

In another test, the mice had to locate a hidden platform in a water pool. Again, those lacking vitamin K took noticeably longer to figure out the task.

The results pointed toward a broader issue in how their brains processed and retained new information. Brain tissue analysis backed this up. The scientists found fewer new neurons in the hippocampus, particularly the dentate gyrus region.

“Neurogenesis is thought to play a critical role in learning and memory, and its impairment could directly contribute to the cognitive decline observed in the study,” explained Zheng.

Inflammation and brain aging

Beyond fewer new brain cells, the team also discovered increased inflammation in the vitamin K-deficient mice. They found more activated microglia – the immune cells of the brain.

While these cells typically help maintain brain health, an overactive state can cause long-term inflammation. This kind of chronic inflammation is a known contributor to age-related cognitive issues and neurodegenerative diseases.

While the findings are compelling, the researchers are not advising people to rush to the supplement aisle. There are plenty of vitamin K-rich foods, such as green leafy vegetables like kale, collard greens, and Swiss chard – but also kiwi, asparagus, avocado, and blueberries.

“People need to eat a healthy diet. They need to eat their vegetables,” said Sarah Booth, director of the research center and senior author of the study.

Improving long-term brain health

Booth’s team collaborates closely with scientists at Rush University Medical Center, who conduct observational studies in humans. Meanwhile, the Tufts researchers work with animal models to better understand the biology at play.

“We know that a healthy diet works and that people who don’t eat a healthy diet don’t live as long or do as well cognitively,” said Booth.

“By choreographing animal and human studies together, we can do a better job of improving brain health long-term by identifying and targeting specific mechanisms.”

Eating for a sharper tomorrow

The study reinforces the idea that what we eat doesn’t just affect our bodies – but also our minds.

While vitamin K may not be the sole solution to preserving brain health, making leafy greens a regular part of your diet could be a smart, simple step toward better aging.

Nutrition is just one piece of the puzzle, but it’s a piece we can control. Focus on whole, unprocessed foods and plan meals to ensure you’re getting various nutrients.

Supporting your brain through diet now may help reduce the risk of cognitive decline later. And sometimes, small habits – like eating more vegetables – can lead to meaningful changes in how we age.

The full study was published in the journal Journal of Nutrition.

