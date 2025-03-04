Water may have existed in the universe far earlier than we thought

Water is a fundamental element of life as we know it. Its presence on Earth and other celestial bodies has long intrigued scientists. Until now, researchers believed water formed relatively late in the universe’s history.

However, new findings suggest that water may have appeared far earlier than previously thought.

A study published in Nature Astronomy proposes that water may have first emerged 100–200 million years after the Big Bang. This discovery challenges long-held assumptions and opens new possibilities about the origins of water in space.

If water existed at such an early stage, it could have played a crucial role in shaping the first galaxies and planets.

Origins of water’s components in universe

Water is made of two elements – hydrogen and oxygen. Hydrogen was one of the first elements to exist. Right after the Big Bang, hydrogen, along with helium and lithium, filled the universe. These light elements helped form the first stars and galaxies.

Oxygen, however, did not exist from the beginning. It was created much later inside massive stars. When these stars exploded in supernovae, they spread oxygen and other heavy elements into space. This process made it possible for new chemicals, including water, to form.

Scientists have long debated when water first appeared because its two ingredients – hydrogen and oxygen – came from different sources. Hydrogen was always available, but oxygen had to be made inside stars first. This made it unclear how early water could have formed in the universe.

A study conducted by Daniel Whalen and his team from Portsmouth University sheds light on this mystery by simulating the conditions following supernova explosions.

Birth of water

Whalen and his colleagues used computer models to study two supernovae. The first simulation focused on a star 13 times the mass of the sun, while the second analyzed a much larger star, 200 times the sun’s mass.

These models allowed researchers to observe how elements formed and mixed after these cataclysmic events.

The results showed that the smaller supernova produced 0.051 solar masses of oxygen, while the larger one generated 55 solar masses of oxygen.

The findings suggest that even the earliest generations of stars could have created significant amounts of oxygen, making water formation possible much earlier than previously assumed.

How water Formed in the aftermath

The study revealed that the oxygen released after supernova explosions mixed with hydrogen that was already present in space.

As this mixture cooled down, water molecules started to form. The water collected in dense clouds of gas and dust, which later became the birthplaces of new stars and planets.

In the first simulation, a small amount of water formed within 30 to 90 million years after the explosion. This water was between one hundred millionth to one millionth of the sun’s mass.

In the second simulation, water formed much faster. Within just 3 million years, the amount of water reached about 0.001 times the sun’s mass. The results suggest that water may have existed in space much earlier than scientists had previously thought.

Survival of water in the young universe

One major question remains – did this early water persist, or was it destroyed in the process of galaxy formation? The formation of the first galaxies was likely a turbulent event, with extreme radiation and gravitational forces at play.

However, if water could withstand these conditions, it might have been incorporated into forming planets billions of years ago.

This raises the possibility that water has been present in planetary systems since the earliest stages of cosmic history. The implications are profound, suggesting that the ingredients for life may have existed long before Earth and other known planets took shape.

New perspective on water in space

The research challenges the traditional timeline of water’s formation in the universe. Scientists now have evidence that water may have appeared much earlier than expected, changing the way we understand the chemical evolution of space.

If water was present before the first galaxies fully formed, it could mean that many ancient planetary systems had access to it. This opens up new questions about the conditions necessary for life beyond Earth and whether similar processes occurred in other parts of the universe.

Studying water’s history in space helps us learn how life began. This research moves us closer to understanding the universe’s past and the chances of life beyond Earth.

The study is published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–