Article image
10-06-2023

Watermeal may become an essential food for astronauts

Earth.com staff writer

Watermeal, Earth’s tiniest flowering plant, may become an essential astronaut food source and an efficient oxygen generator for space missions, according to a recent report from the European Space Agency (ESA).

Mahidol University researchers in Thailand have tested watermeal’s space potential by subjecting the minuscule plant to 20 times Earth’s normal gravity on the Large Diameter Centrifuge (LDC).

Hypergravity

The LDC, located at ESA’s ESTEC technical center in the Netherlands, is a four-arm centrifuge which allows researchers to expose materials to hypergravity for extended periods. 

The project, facilitated through HyperGES, is a collaboration under the Access to Space for All initiative, backed by both the ESA and the United Nations Office of Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA).

The centrifuge, capable of reaching up to 67 revolutions per minute, houses six gondolas along its arms, which are each able to hold 80 kilograms. 

Focus of the study 

The Mahidol University team, led by Tatpong Tulyananda, placed samples of watermeal in boxes equipped with LED lights simulating natural sunlight, within these gondolas. 

Watermeal, a tiny plant floating on Thai and Asian water bodies, does not possess roots, stems, or leaves, and has been under study using clinostats to observe its reaction to microgravity.

“We became interested in watermeal because we wanted to model how plants respond to changing gravity levels. Because watermeal doesn’t have any roots, stems or leaves, it is basically just a sphere floating on a body of water. That means we can focus directly on the effects that gravity shifts will have on its growth and development,” said Tulyananda.

“In addition, it produces a lot of oxygen through photosynthesis. And watermeal is also a good protein source, which has been consumed in our country for a long time – used with fried egg to soup, or eaten as part of a salad. You consume 100% of the plant when you eat it, so it holds promise in terms of space-based agriculture.”

Valuable insights 

The research team observed minimal differences in the plant’s growth between 1g and simulated microgravity. The short-lived nature of watermeal, with a life cycle ranging between five to ten days, allows for the examination of its entire life cycle in a short span. 

The experiment yielded two generations of watermeal, the analysis of which Tulyananda believes will provide valuable insights into the plant’s hypergravity response.

“So far, we have seen little to no difference between plant growth at 1g and simulated microgravity, but we want to extend our observations to get an idea of how the plants react and adapt across the whole range of gravity environments,” explained Tulyananda.

“Another advantage of watermeal is that it is quite a short-lived plant, so we can study its entire life cycle within five to 10 days.”

“Our two weeks of experimentation give us access to two generations of watermeal overall. What we do next is examine the plants directly, then render extracts into a solid pellet form that we will take home to study. Then we can put these samples through detailed chemical analysis to gain insights into the broad spectrum of watermeal’s hypergravity response.”

More about watermeal 

Watermeal, scientifically known as Wolffia, is recognized as the smallest flowering plant on Earth. Belonging to the duckweed family (Lemnaceae), this tiny plant is aquatic, predominantly floating on the surface of water bodies. 

Size and appearance 

Each individual watermeal plant is extremely small, roughly the size of a pinhead. It has a simple, globular, and rootless structure, often appearing like minute green grains on the water. Unlike typical plants, watermeal lacks stems, leaves, and roots.

Habitat

Watermeal thrives in quiet, nutrient-rich freshwater environments like ponds, lakes, and marshes.

The plant is found globally, with a significant presence in Asia and Thailand.

Nutritional value

Watermeal is known to be a rich source of protein, making it a nutritious foodstuff. It has been a part of the diet in some countries, consumed in various forms like in soups, salads, or with fried eggs.

Because you consume 100% of the plant when you eat it, it offers maximum nutritional benefits per serving.

Image Credit: ESA

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—-

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

RELATED NEWS
eyes_color-vision_1medium.jpg
10-06-2023
Our sense of smell can change our perception of colors
Structure,Of,Moon,In,Space,,3d,Rendering
10-06-2023
Timeless mystery solved: Scientists uncover what is inside the moon's core
Long-colds.jpg
10-06-2023
Scientists find possibility of "long colds" alongside "long Covid"
Watermeal.jpg
10-06-2023
Watermeal may become an essential food for astronauts
Annular,Solar,Eclipse,In,Desert,With,A,Silhouette,Of,A
10-06-2023
Time to make your plans to see the annular solar eclipse on October 14
The,Planet,Mercury.,Elements,Of,This,Image,Were,Furnished,By
10-06-2023
Planet Mercury is still shrinking and now has more wrinkles
Astronaut,Wearing,Space,Suit,Walking,On,The,Surface,Of,Mars.
10-06-2023
Elon Musk's SpaceX plans to land a spacecraft on Mars in 3 to 4 years
2023/10/exoplanet_rocks_surface_1medium.jpg
10-06-2023
Microbial life that's 8 billion years old may exist on nearby exoplanets
Asteroid-Bennu.jpg
10-06-2023
What will asteroid Bennu samples reveal about the origins of life?
5-meo-dmt,(5-methoxy-n,n-dimethyltryptamine),,Physically,Accurate,Scientific,3d,Model,Of,The,Molecule,
10-06-2023
Psychedelic drugs secreted from toad skin greatly improve cognitive functioning
Young,Mother,With,A,Baby,Boy,Doing,Housework.
10-06-2023
95% of U.S. drinking water contains unsafe levels of toxic contaminants
Gamma-rays.jpg
10-06-2023
High-energy gamma rays discovered are ten trillion times greater than that of visible light
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
Subscribe
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
facebook icon
instagram icon
twitter icon
pinterest icon
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved