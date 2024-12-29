Webb captures best view ever of icy objects from the early solar system

New research is offering unprecedented insights into the icy planetesimals of the early solar system, such as trans-Neptunian objects (TNOs) and centaurs.

Planetesimals are small, celestial objects that form during the early stages of planetary system development.

They are made up of dust and gas particles that coalesce in a protoplanetary disk surrounding a young star.

The study, which has revealed the distribution and evolution of these intriguing celestial bodies, is giving scientists an entirely new perspective on the formation of the outer solar system.

These new findings enhance our understanding of these distant objects while providing clues about the processes that shaped the solar system’s architecture billions of years ago.

Understanding TNOs — the basics

Trans-Neptunian objects are small bodies that orbit the Sun beyond Neptune, hanging out in regions like the Kuiper Belt and possibly much farther in the Oort Cloud.

They come in a range of sizes, with some as large as dwarf planets and others no bigger than chunks of rock and ice.

Pluto, once called the ninth planet, is one of the most famous trans-Neptunian objects, but there are many others like Eris, which is roughly the same size, and Haumea, known for its elongated shape.

These objects often have reddish or darker surfaces because of chemical compounds called tholins, formed when ultraviolet light interacts with their icy makeup.

Because they’re so far from the Sun, trans-Neptunian objects stay extremely cold and move slowly along their distant orbits.

These icy objects, with orbits comparable to or larger than Neptune‘s, remain untouched by collisions — preserving vital clues about the solar system’s ancient past.

Astronomers value trans-Neptunian objects because they act like time capsules from the Solar System’s early days. Their orbits and compositions can clue us in on how planets and smaller bodies formed billions of years ago.

Distinct groups of TNOs

Researchers at the University of Central Florida (UCF) conducted comprehensive analyses of trans-Neptunian objects (TNOs) and centaurs.

With the help of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), the scientists discovered three distinct compositional groups of TNOs.

These were defined by ice retention lines that existed when the solar system was formed, billions of years ago.

Thanks to the advanced capabilities of the JWST, a clearer, more holistic picture of the solar system’s early formation and evolution can be ascertained.

The telescope made it possible to identify the specific molecules responsible for the remarkable variety of spectra, colors, and albedo observed in TNOs.

The research presents a direct connection between the spectral features of TNOs and their chemical compositions.

Formation and composition of planetesimals

The ice retention lines are identified as regions where temperatures were cold enough for specific ices to form and survive within the protoplanetary disk.

These areas, determined by their distance from the sun, serve as markers in the early solar system’s temperature gradient, linking the formation conditions of planetesimals and their present-day compositions.

Artistic representation of the distribution of trans-Neptunian objects in the planetesimal disk, with overlaid representative spectra of each compositional group highlighting the dominant molecules on their surfaces. Credit: Graphic art by William D. González Sierra for the Florida Space Institute, University of Central Florida

One of the major outcomes of the research was the discovery that there is a clear connection between the formation of planetesimals in the protoplanetary disk and their later evolution.

The NTO composition groups are not uniformly scattered among objects with similar orbits. This insight helps explain how today’s observed distributions emerged in a planetary system shaped by complex, dynamical evolution.

Centaurs pulled to the inner solar system

The UCF team didn’t stop with TNOs. They also explored the world of centaurs, which are TNOs that have shifted their orbits into the region of the giant planets following a close gravitational encounter with Neptune.

TNOs transform into centaurs as they warm while approaching the Sun; sometimes they also grow comet-like tails.

Centaurs are often unstable in their current positions and may eventually become comets. They are intriguing objects for studying the transition between the icy bodies of the outer solar system and the more rocky, volatile-depleted bodies closer to the Sun.

Unique spectral signatures were observed from centaurs, revealing the presence of dusty regolith mantles on their surfaces.

These surfaces showed unique characteristics when compared with the surfaces of TNOs, suggesting that adaptations occurred as a result of their journey into the inner solar system.

Bodies of the outer solar system

Though considerable progress has been made in understanding TNOs and centaurs, there is always more to learn.

The researchers identified three distinct groups based on their surface compositions. These groups show properties that hint at the protoplanetary disk’s compositional structure.

The research provides a broader understanding of the material that helped form outer solar system bodies like the gas giants, their moons, and Pluto.

Consequently, the findings have opened new horizons for further exploration and discovery. Now that scientists have some general information about the identified compositional groups, more detailed investigation will now take place to understand how these groups came into existence.

The future promises even more exciting revelations about TNOs, centaurs, and the roots of our solar system.

The research was supported by a grant from the Space Telescope Science Institute.

The full study was published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

