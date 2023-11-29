Rare six-planet star system moves in strange, perfect synchrony

A team of astronomers led by UChicago scientist Rafael Luque has made a fascinating discovery in a nearby star system, revealing a unique and rhythmic orbital dance of six planets around their central star. This rare sight offers a fascinating glimpse into the intricate and harmonious movements of celestial bodies.

Six-planet gravitational waltz

The discovery presents a rare case of an “in sync” gravitational lockstep among the planets. The six planets orbit a star known as HD110067, located approximately 100 light-years away in the constellation of Coma Berenices. What makes this system extraordinary is the rhythmic beat of its planetary orbits, so precise that it could be set to music.

Rafael Luque comments on the discovery’s importance, saying, “This discovery is going to become a benchmark system to study how sub-Neptunes, the most common type of planets outside of the solar system, form, evolve, what are they made of, and if they possess the right conditions to support the existence of liquid water on their surfaces.”

The planets were initially detected by NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) in 2020, which observed dips in the brightness of HD110067, indicating planets passing in front of the star. Further analysis using data from TESS and the European Space Agency’s CHaracterising ExOPlanet Satellite (Cheops) led to the discovery of this unique configuration.

Rare and precise 6-planet dance

While multi-planet systems are common in our galaxy, those in tight gravitational formation known as “resonance” are much rarer.

In this system, the planet closest to the star completes three orbits for every two of the next planet — a 3/2 resonance. This pattern is repeated among the four closest planets. The outermost planets follow a 4/3 resonance pattern, repeated twice.

Luque emphasizes the rarity of such systems. He says, “We think only about one percent of all systems stay in resonance, and even fewer show a chain of planets in such a configuration.”

Importance of resonant planetary systems

Orbitally resonant systems are crucial for understanding planetary formation and evolution. Planets around stars typically form in resonance but can be easily perturbed by massive planets, close encounters with other stars, or giant impacts.

As a result, many multi-planet systems known to astronomers are not in resonance but may have once been. HD110067 stands out as it has preserved its resonant configuration, providing a window into the early stages of planetary system formation.

To gain a deeper understanding of this system, more precise measurements of these planets’ masses and orbits are needed. This will help refine theories on how the system formed and provide insights into the nature of sub-Neptunes and their potential to support life.

In summary, the discovery of this harmoniously dancing planetary system not only captivates the imagination but also serves as a crucial benchmark for understanding the complexities of planet formation and evolution in the universe.

Extrasolar multi-planetary systems

The discovery of extrasolar multi-planetary systems — systems with more than one planet orbiting a star other than our Sun — has revolutionized our understanding of the universe and the diversity of planetary systems.

With advancements in technology and dedicated missions, astronomers are now uncovering these distant worlds, offering insights into their formation, evolution, and potential for harboring life.

The hunt for extrasolar worlds

Astronomers use various methods to detect and study extrasolar planets, or exoplanets. The most successful techniques include the transit method, where a planet passes in front of its host star, causing a slight dimming in the star’s brightness, and the radial velocity method, which detects the gravitational influence of a planet on its star.

The transit method

The transit method has been instrumental in identifying numerous multi-planetary systems. Missions like NASA’s Kepler Space Telescope and the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) have discovered thousands of exoplanets by monitoring the brightness of stars for periodic dips.

Radial velocity

The radial velocity method complements the transit method by measuring the slight back-and-forth wobbles of a star caused by the gravitational pull of orbiting planets. This technique not only confirms the existence of planets but also provides estimates of their masses.

Diversity of multi-planetary systems

Extrasolar multi-planetary systems exhibit remarkable diversity in terms of the number of planets, their sizes, compositions, and orbital configurations. Some systems closely resemble our solar system, with a mix of rocky inner planets and gas giants further out, while others are entirely different, featuring “hot Jupiters” or “super-Earths.”

As discussed previously in this article, some extrasolar systems display resonant orbits, where planets exhibit orbital periods in a precise ratio, creating a stable gravitational interaction. These systems provide crucial information about the processes of planetary migration and the early stages of planetary system formation.

One of the most intriguing aspects of studying extrasolar multi-planetary systems is the search for habitable planets – worlds that could potentially support life. The habitable zone, or the “Goldilocks zone,” is the region around a star where conditions might be right for liquid water to exist on a planet’s surface.

The discovery of Earth-sized planets in the habitable zone of their stars fuels the hope of finding life beyond Earth. The characterizing atmospheres of these planets, especially for signs of water vapor or gases like oxygen and methane, which could indicate biological processes, is a key focus of ongoing research.

Future exploration of multi-planetary systems

Future missions are expected to further our understanding of extrasolar multi-planetary systems. By analyzing the light from these distant worlds, astronomers will delve deeper into their atmospheres, surface conditions, and potentially even signs of life.

In summary, the study of extrasolar multi-planetary systems opens a window into the vast and varied universe beyond our solar system. As we continue to discover and analyze these distant worlds, we expand our knowledge of how planetary systems form and evolve, and inch closer to answering the age-old question: Are we alone in the universe?

The full study was published in the journal Nature.

