Weevils: The unknown and underappreciated pollination heroes

When we think of pollinators, we often imagine butterflies flitting from flower to flower, bees diligently gathering nectar, or perhaps even bats darting through the night.

However, a group of scientists recently shed light on a lesser-known but highly diverse group of pollinators that often remain hidden in plain sight – weevils, specifically, long-snouted beetles.

Published in the journal Peer Community in Ecology, a new study explores the fascinating world of over 600 species of weevils. The researchers delve into the intricate dance of life these beetles perform with specific plants they help fertilize, a relationship that spans their entire lifecycle.

Science has overlooked weevils

It appears that, until now, weevils have been somewhat overlooked in scientific circles. Bruno de Medeiros is the senior author of the study and an assistant curator of insects at Chicago’s Field Museum.

“Even people who work on pollination don’t usually consider weevils as one of the main pollinators, and people who work on weevils don’t usually consider pollination as something relevant to the group,” says de Medeiros. He believes that preconceptions often lead to missed insights and underappreciated contributions.

Beetles, with about 400,000 species recognized by scientists, represent the largest group of animals in the world. Within this colossal group, weevils form the majority.

“There are 60,000 species of weevils that we know about, which is about the same as the number of all vertebrate animals put together,” says de Medeiros.

The study under discussion isn’t just an academic pursuit. It presents a thorough review of hundreds of earlier descriptions of interactions between weevils and plants, aiming to understand better their role as pollinators.

Changing hearts and minds about weevils

This understanding becomes especially crucial as weevils sometimes earn a bad reputation as pests. From nibbling away at pantry pasta and grains to the infamous boll weevil that disrupted the American South’s cotton economy at the turn of the 20th century, weevils have had their share of infamy. But in reality, many weevil species provide invaluable services to plants, most notably in their role as pollinators.

Interestingly, the study focuses on “brood-site pollinators.” De Medeiros explains, “Insects that use the same plants they pollinate as breeding sites for their larvae. It is a special kind of pollination interaction because it is usually associated with high specialization: because the insects spend their whole life cycle in the plant, they often only pollinate that plant. And because the plants have very reliable pollinators, they mostly use those pollinators.”

What are brood-site pollinators?

The relationship between brood-site pollinators and their host plants is so intricate that it even eclipses the renowned connection between Monarch butterflies and milkweed.

Unlike Monarchs, which as adults feed on the nectar of various flowers, brood-site pollinators, including many weevils, remain exclusively tied to their singular plant partner for food and egg-laying.

Despite its rarity, this sort of pollination interaction could be much more widespread than previously thought. “In this study, we show that there are hundreds of weevil species and plants for which this has been documented already, and many, many more yet to be discovered,” says de Medeiros.

These intimately tied relationships suggest a mutual dependence – the plants and weevils need each other to prosper. One prime example is the oil palm.

“Oil palm, which is used to make peanut butter and Nutella, was not a viable industry until someone figured out that the weevils found with them were their pollinators,” says De Medeiros.

He argues that the preconception of weevils as non-pollinators held back the industry from realizing this potential for much longer than necessary.

What the research team learned

De Medeiros and his colleagues see such misconceptions as a driving force behind their research. Their aim is to bring to light the critical role of a group of insects that are often misunderstood and disregarded.

“We are highlighting a group of insects that most people want to see killed, and we’re showing that they can actually be pretty important for maintaining ecosystems and products that we care about,” he states.

This study isn’t just about enlightening the scientific community. It’s also about educating the wider public. The researchers believe that by summarizing current knowledge about weevils and pointing out areas that require further attention, they can help both their fellow scientists and the general public appreciate the vital role these beetles play as pollinators, particularly in tropical regions.

In summary, while weevils might be small, their ecological impact as pollinators is anything but. So the next time you encounter a weevil, consider giving it a second thought. Remember, these beetles might just be carrying the weight of our ecosystems, and consequently, our lives, on their tiny shoulders.

More about weevils

Weevils are a type of beetle known for their long snout or rostrum, a distinguishing feature that separates them from other beetles. They belong to the Curculionidae family, the largest family in the order Coleoptera and indeed, in the animal kingdom, boasting around 60,000 known species worldwide.

Weevils are extremely diverse in size, ranging from a mere millimeter to several centimeters long. Their elongated snouts often carry their antennae, and at the tip, they have mandibles for chewing. This adaptation enables them to bore into plants, grains, or seeds to lay eggs and feed.

Weevils predominantly feed on plants, with most species having specific host plants they are associated with. As a result, they play a vital role in nature’s cycle, often acting as pollinators for these host plants.

In their lifecycle, female weevils lay their eggs in the buds, seeds, or stems of host plants, where the larvae will hatch and grow, feeding on the plant material. Once mature, they’ll pupate and eventually emerge as adults, ready to continue the cycle.

Weevils have a reputation as “pests”

However, due to their feeding habits, some weevils can become pests, particularly in agricultural settings or stored food products. For example, the grain or wheat weevil (Sitophilus granarius) is known for infesting stored grain products, and the boll weevil (Anthonomus grandis) wreaked havoc on the cotton industry in the southern United States in the 20th century.

Despite their pest status in some circumstances, weevils play a crucial ecological role. A recent scientific study even highlighted their underestimated role as pollinators, especially in tropical areas. Some weevils are also used in biological control programs to manage invasive plant species.

The diversity of weevil species, along with their varied relationships with host plants, makes them an interesting and valuable group for study within entomology, the study of insects. They offer unique insights into co-evolution, specialization, and symbiotic relationships.

Finally, it’s worth noting that not all long-snouted beetles are weevils, and some true weevils don’t have the long snout characteristic of the group. Taxonomy, especially at this scale, can be complex and is often subject to ongoing research and debate.

—-

