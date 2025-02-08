Whale songs share very similar patterns with human language

Whales have fascinated people for centuries. Now, scientists have discovered that humpback whales produce songs with some structure that looks a lot like how humans organize language.

These findings draw on methods used to see how babies detect words in speech. The research was led by Professor Inbal Arnon from the Hebrew University, along with colleagues at multiple universities.

Whale songs and human speech

For years, experts questioned whether whales used anything resembling human language. That has changed, with this study reporting that whale songs contain recurring elements similar to those in spoken words.

The team compared patterns in whale recordings to patterns in human language. They found that certain repeated sounds appeared in a skewed distribution, which also shows up in language.

They arrived at these conclusions using eight years of recordings gathered near New Caledonia. The analysis suggests that whales may create phrases with distinct internal boundaries that appear repeatedly.

*** Click here to listen to the whale songs ***

How baby language research helps

Researchers turned to methods originally used by baby-language experts. In a classic 1996 study, scientists showed that eight-month-old infants track probabilities between syllables to spot word boundaries.

Applying these same ideas to whale song helped the team identify distinct structural units. They suspect whales might piece together these sound units through a similar statistical process.

The question is whether whales detect transitions between sound elements as cues. That possibility opens new doors for understanding how animals learn complex calls.

Cultural chain across the ocean

Humpback whales learn their songs from each other, passing new phrases through communities. This type of cultural transmission can shape communication in ways that mirror human language.

Experts believe these communal practices may help songs change over time. As new whales adapt tunes, they add fresh twists to a shared repertoire.

Such changes might explain why certain phrases dominate a region, while others fade away. That dynamic process could be central to how these animals maintain a musical tradition.

Debating what whale songs mean

This work extends beyond simple comparisons. “Whale song is not a language; it lacks semantic meaning,” said Dr. Ellen Garland from the University of St Andrews.

“Using insights and methods from how babies learn language allowed us to discover previously undetected structure in whale song.” said Professor Inbal Arnon from the Hebrew University.

The team sees a bigger question about whether these patterns matter to the whales themselves. It’s unclear if they perceive these divisions the same way we do.

Communication in whales and humans

“It suggests that our understanding of the evolution of language can benefit not only from looking at our closest primate relatives, but also at cases of convergent evolution elsewhere in nature,” remarked Professor Simon Kirby from the University of Edinburgh.

Language evolution research has often focused on apes or other primates.

Looking at whales may highlight the role of cultural factors in shaping communication. The study’s authors see parallels that challenge old ideas about human uniqueness.

Other scientists note that humpback songs may also resemble music more than language. Some traits might bridge both domains, hinting at shared pathways in how complex signals emerge.

What happens next?

The study authors plan to explore whether whale songs contain segments that have special significance. They want to know if whales respond differently when certain phrases are rearranged.

Dr. Garland mentioned that these new perspectives raise many open questions about cognition and communication. She adds that more data will help confirm if whales use these breaks in real interaction.

Some observers hope these results will guide better conservation strategies. If we grasp how whales craft their songs, we might better protect their communication hotspots.

Some researchers see parallels between whale melodies and human music. Yet the authors emphasize that whale songs do not carry the expressive content of a full language.

Scientists might compare humpback song shifts across different regions. That approach could reveal how social learning shapes each population’s signature sounds.

Others are keen to track how quickly whales adopt new phrases from traveling groups. Rapid changes might hint at a flexible system that’s primed for adaptation.

Whales and humans share cultural learning

Whales and humans seem incredibly different. Yet both rely on cultural learning to pass key behaviors across generations.

These findings highlight a surprising link between human speech and whale song. Researchers believe this shared trait might spark new ideas about how communication evolves.

They see whales as a window into broader questions about how complex signals arise through cultural means. Tracking those signals could lead to fresh insights about creativity in nature.

Many experts now wonder if whale songs might reshape our definitions of language-like behavior. More studies are needed to see if these patterns hold across different whale species.

These results might broaden how we see animal communication in the future.

The study is published in Science.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–