Where mammals live depends more on climate than human activities

We share our planet with countless, essential creatures — mammals. They come in all shapes and sizes, roaming our cities, farms, and lonesome countrysides, in different climates around the world.

Ever wondered what influences where these mammals choose to live? Recent research from North Carolina State University holds the answer.

The undisputed heavyweight champion in determining where mammals can thrive is found not in human activity but mother nature. Climate still calls the shots.

Climate impacts mammal habitats

Roland Kays is the lead author of this study, a research professor at NC State, and scientist at the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences.

He also led the colossal task of analyzing one of the most extensive camera trap data collections ever, with contributions from across the United States.

“One of our ideas was that humans may have changed our landscape so much that we have become the primary determinants of which animals live where,” said Kays.

“What we found was that in fact humans were not the most important. Climate, including temperature and the amount of rainfall, was the most important factor across most of the species we observed.”

Humans vs. habitat

However, don’t think our actions are insignificant. Large population centers and agriculture strongly influence where some species choose to live.

“There are a lot of species that do well when humans are around. The Eastern gray squirrel for instance is the most common squirrel in Raleigh, and it does great around people. But there’s another species called the Eastern fox squirrel, and that one does well around agriculture but not as well around people,” Kays explained.

“We can see those differences in many other species. The snowshoe hare, does poorly around both people and around agriculture. This study allows us to see the species that are sensitive to our impacts, and which ones benefit.”

Mapping mammal distribution

The study provided a unique opportunity to create detailed maps predicting the distribution of various mammal species across the United States.

By analyzing environmental factors and habitat preferences, researchers were able to delineate different areas of the country into distinct ‘ecoregions.’

These ecoregions reflect the diversity of ecosystems present and are instrumental in understanding how mammal populations are affected by geographical and climatic variations.

Traditionally, ‘ecoregions’ have been used to categorize areas based on plant life, but this innovative approach marks the first time it has been applied to mammal populations, highlighting the interconnectedness of flora and fauna in maintaining ecological balance.

Climate change and mammals

Professor Kays explains how this works, using the example of the Eastern deciduous forest. The area is classified by how common certain trees are, forming an ecoregion.

Similarly, we can now do this with mammal species. The findings show striking similarities, with more rainfall leading to more plants and more food for animals, resulting in a higher abundance of mammals.

Understanding the importance of climate in mammalian habitat choice is crucial in predicting and mitigating the impacts of climate change on these populations.

As our planet warms, the places where animals can live will change. It will also affect things like rainfall and plant growth — factors that our mammalian neighbors depend on.

Strategies for conservation

To address these changing challenges, conservation strategies need to focus on strengthening mammal populations.

This could involve creating wildlife corridors that allow species to migrate as their habitats shift, preserving and restoring critical ecosystems, and implementing policies that reduce human impacts on these environments.

Collaborative efforts between scientists, policymakers, and local communities are vital in shaping initiatives that protect both biodiversity and human interests.

By fostering a deeper understanding of mammal distribution patterns in relation to climate, we can work towards sustainable solutions that benefit both wildlife and the people who share their landscapes.

In a nutshell, this study highlights how intertwined mammalian life is with climate. As we prepare to face the challenges of rising global temperatures, we need to keep our furry friends in mind. Their survival depends on our understanding of their habitats and our willingness to take sustainable actions.

The study is published in the journal Diversity and Distributions.

