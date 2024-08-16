Why do sunflowers spin and wiggle as they grow?

Sunflowers, often thought to be stationary and unchanging, hide a surprising world of intricate motion beneath their surface.

Though these subtle movements are too slow for the naked eye to detect, time-lapse footage reveals a fascinating and complex dance as the sunflower seedling emerges and sprouts from the soil.

Instead of simply growing straight upward, the seedling’s crown spins in graceful circles, twists like a tightly coiled corkscrew, and wiggles energetically as it embarks on its dynamic growth journey.

Secret motions of sunflowers

The seemingly chaotic motion of sunflower seedlings, known as “circumnutations,” was at the heart of a study co-led by experts from the United States and Israel.

Driven by curiosity, research teams based at CU Boulder and Tel Aviv University embarked on an in-depth investigation to uncover the purpose and significance of these subtle plant movements.

By combining meticulous greenhouse experiments with advanced computer simulations, the researchers discovered that sunflowers strategically leverage circumnutations as an effective means to search for and maximize their exposure to sunlight in their surroundings.

“A lot of people don’t really consider the motion of plants because, as humans, we’re usually looking at plants at the wrong frame rate,” noted study co-author Orit Peleg.

The discovery opens up possibilities for farmers to devise new cultivation strategies for various crops, leading to more efficient farming practices.

The intriguing concept of plant mobility

“Our team does a lot of work on social interactions in insect swarms and other groups of animals. But this research is particularly exciting because we’re seeing similar dynamics in plants. They’re rooted to the ground,” said lead author Chantal Nguyen, postdoctoral researcher at BioFrontiers.

Unlike animals, plants don’t usually shift location yet they manage to move by growing in different directions over time.

This intriguing plant phenomenon had long captured the attention of none other than Charles Darwin, who became fascinated by it in the 1860s.

Despite suffering from health issues that limited his mobility, Darwin dedicated himself to observing and recording the daily movements of various plants, including cucumber plants and other species.

While he found this research both captivating and amusing, he struggled to explain the mysterious twisting of tendrils that he observed.

Subtle sunflower plant wiggles

This very enigma later caught the interest of Yasmine Meroz, a physicist by training, who was inspired to investigate whether these subtle plant wiggles might actually be the driving force behind patterns in plant growth.

“For climbing plants, it’s obvious that it’s about searching for supports to twine on,” said Meroz, “But for other plants, it’s not clear why it’s worth it.”

In a carefully designed experimental setup, five one-week-old sunflower seedlings were planted in rows, with their movements meticulously mapped over the course of a week – echoing the methodical approach Darwin had employed in his own observations.

To delve deeper into the underlying patterns of sunflower growth, a sophisticated computer program developed by Nguyen and Peleg was utilized to analyze the seedlings’ behavior.

Order in the chaos of sunflowers

The digital simulations revealed that when the sunflowers didn’t wiggle at all, they would gradually lean away from each other in a uniform, straight line.

However, when the seedlings moved with an optimum level of randomness, they formed an intricate zig-zag pattern, which allowed each plant to maximize its access to sunlight, showcasing the strategic advantage of these seemingly chaotic movements.

“When you add a little bit of noise into the system, it allows the plant to explore its surroundings and settle into those configurations that allow each plant to find maximum light exposure,” explained Nguyen.

Exploring the hidden dynamics of plant growth

Through this study, plants are finally gaining recognition for their dynamic nature. The experts plan to conduct future experiments observing how sunflowers grow in more intricate arrangements.

The researchers hope to heighten awareness of these subtle plant movements, which may lead to a new appreciation of our stationary green friends.

“If we all lived at the same timescales as plants, you could walk down the street and see them moving,” said Meroz. “Maybe we’d all have plants as pets.”

—–

—–