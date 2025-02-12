Baboons don't pass the 'self-aware' mirror test, yet many other land and sea animals do

Observers watching baboons in Namibia were impressed when they saw how the baboons responded to glowing spots shone onto their arms and legs. They poked and scratched at these bright areas with evident curiosity, hinting at a level of awareness about what appeared on their own bodies.

However, the mood changed when those same spots were placed on baboon body parts that were only visible in a mirror.

Although they sometimes stared at their own reflection, the baboons showed no indication that they knew the marks in the mirror were on themselves.

Dr. Alecia Carter, affiliated with University College London (UCL Anthropology), led a field study tracking these baboons over several months. Her team documented how baboons interacted with laser marks and mirrors while in a wide-open habitat.

Self-recognition in animals

The mirror test has long been used to examine whether animals recognize a reflected image as their own.

Psychologist Gordon Gallup was among the first to observe that some great apes touched paint marks on their heads when placed in front of mirrors.

Subsequent efforts revealed that dolphins and a few elephants also showed behavior suggesting they noticed marks on their bodies through reflection.

These findings inspired further research into how different animals handle the challenge of seeing themselves.

Why baboons were chosen

Scientists wanted to see if wild baboons that had never been in captivity, would respond differently than animals in controlled environments.

Many earlier studies used limited samples, often involving apes or monkeys that were kept in enclosures where mirrors might not be entirely new.

Chacma baboons flourish in Namibia’s drier areas and do not often encounter reflective surfaces. This made them good candidates for determining whether they would link the moving shapes in a mirror to their own bodies.

Baboons with mirrors and laser spots

Researchers introduced small safety mirrors near spots where baboons congregate. They then used laser pointers to place harmless green or red marks on the baboons’ fur, targeting areas that were visible without a mirror and other places that were only visible when looking at a reflection.

Baboons frequently touched or scratched at marks they could see right away. Yet the animals showed no equivalent reaction to marks that were only apparent in a mirror.

Results of the baboon mirror test

“The Chacma baboons we observed in Tsaobis Nature Park certainly enjoyed using the mirrors as a new toy, but throughout our study they didn’t quite understand that the mirror’s reflection represented their own bodies,” said Dr. Carter.

She and her collaborators believe it confirms a pattern seen in many monkey species that do not show full self-recognition in mirrors.

“Monkeys don’t spontaneously recognize themselves in a mirror,” noted corresponding author Esa A. Ahmad, who helped analyze the data.

The experts explained that this latest work adds to a broader discussion about which mental abilities are needed to pass mirror tests.

What about other species?

Some great apes, including chimpanzees, bonobos, and orangutans, have been documented to pass mirror mark tests.

Researchers also mention bottlenose dolphins, Asian elephants, and certain birds, like magpies, that appear to notice a mark when seeing it in a reflection.

Domestic cats, dogs, and most monkeys typically fail to show convincing self-recognition. Scientists point out that these animals may rely more on other senses, so a mirror might not be the best measure of how they perceive themselves.

Possible future directions

Some experts suggest that alternative experiments might capture different kinds of self-awareness in species that depend less on vision.

Scent-based or social-behavior tasks could reveal that some animals are aware of their identity but do not prove it through mirror-based tests.

Meanwhile, wild baboon research highlights the role of age and temperament. Younger animals showed more interest in new objects or stimuli, while older ones often lost curiosity fast, which might influence how they respond to novel visual scenarios.

Implications for human-animal connections

Understanding how self-awareness varies across species can shift how people view intelligence and cognition in non-human animals.

These mirror-based observations open deeper questions about whether awareness looks the same in every creature, given that some use their visual sense more than others.

Many anthropologists see such findings as a window into evolutionary processes that shape thinking and perception.

Insights from field studies add a fresh dimension, since animals roam and behave naturally, away from the artificial conditions of captivity.

The mirror test has drawn criticism for its emphasis on the sense of sight. Yet, it remains a straightforward way to check if an animal perceives the reflection as an extension of itself.

The baboons gave scientists plenty to think about by investigating visible marks but ignoring those that only appeared in the mirror. Researchers plan to refine methods further and explore alternative signals of self-awareness out in the wild.

The study was published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences.

