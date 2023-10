The fabulously dressed man you see here belonged to the Cherokee. The Cherokee were one of North America’s largest tribes when the Europeans began to arrive. Back in 1650, there were 22,500 or so members scattered over a territory of some 40,000 square miles. That’s probably why around 820,000 people claimed they had Cherokee ancestry in the 2010 U.S. Census. Photo Credit: H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock/Getty Images