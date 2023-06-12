Drifting ice in the Sea of Okhotsk

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features ice drifting with the wind and currents in the Sea of Okhotsk in late May 2023.

“The Sea of Okhotsk, which is hemmed in by the Siberian coast and the Kamchatka Peninsula, is the southernmost sea in the Northern Hemisphere that freezes seasonally. An influx of frigid Siberian air, in addition to inflows of freshwater from rivers that lower the salinity and raise the freezing point of the water, create conducive conditions for ice to form during the colder months,” says NASA.

“During the 2022-2023 winter, the extent of sea ice in the Arctic was below average. The end-of-winter minimum extent, reached on March 6, was the sixth lowest in the satellite record, according to data maintained by the National Snow & Ice Data Center (NSIDC).”

The image was captured on May 28, 2023 by the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on NASA’s Aqua satellite.

Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory

