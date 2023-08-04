The Bedrock Fire is Oregon’s second-largest blaze of the season

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features smoke streaming from the Bedrock Fire in Oregon on August 1, 2023.

“In terms of wildfires, 2023 has been a quiet year so far in the United States. But in early August, 60 fires burned across nine states in the West, fueled by hot and dry conditions. Two of the largest fires were ignited in Oregon and Idaho in late July,” said NASA.

“On July 22, a few miles east of Eugene, Oregon, the Bedrock Fire ignited near a campground in the Willamette National Forest.”

According to the Forest Service, the Bedrock Fire had burned 12,200 acres and was growing at a rate of about 1,000 acres per day by August 3, 2023.

“Burn scars from the Cedar Creek Fire can be seen east of the smoke. The Cedar Creek fire burned 127,000 acres on the western slopes of the Cascade Range from early August 2022 through September 2022,” said NASA.

The image was captured by the Operational Land Imager-2 (OLI-2) on Landsat 9.

Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory

