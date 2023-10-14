Fall colors emerge on Kodiak Island

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features fall colors emerging across Kodiak Island, located off the southern coast of Alaska.

“As summer turns to fall in Alaska, days of abundant sunlight give way to rapidly encroaching darkness. Bears plump up for hibernation, while tundra plants harden themselves for the long, cold winter,” said NASA.

“The island’s terrain ranges from rugged coastline to spruce forest to snowy peaks. However, the southwestern part of Kodiak along the Shelikof Strait, shown here, is colder and drier than the maritime eastern side, and a tundra ecosystem predominates.”

“The vegetation on this part of Kodiak Island includes sedges, mosses, heaths, and grasses. Trees are generally absent, save for the occasional Sitka spruce. Moist peatlands fill in the bottoms of the valleys.”

Kodiak Island is the second largest island in the United States, after the Big Island of Hawaii. The island is renowned for its diverse wildlife. It’s particularly famous for the Kodiak brown bear, one of the largest bear subspecies.

Kodiak Island is also a major hub for commercial fishing in Alaska, especially for salmon and crab.

About two-thirds of the island belongs to the Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge, which was established in 1941 to protect the Kodiak bear and its habitat.

The island has a rich indigenous history and is home to the Alutiiq people, who have lived here for thousands of years.

The image was captured on October 3,2023 by the OLI-2 (Operational Land Imager-2) on Landsat 9.

Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory 

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—–

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

Popular Videos
LATEST IMAGES
10-14-2023
Fall colors emerge on Kodiak Island
10-13-2023
The city of Bentiu in South Sudan
10-12-2023
Hurricane Lidia charges toward Puerto Vallarta
10-11-2023
Vibrant colors off the coast of Vancouver Island
10-10-2023
Lake Urmia is transforming into a salt flat
10-09-2023
Hills and sand dunes of southern Mauritania
Popular News
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved