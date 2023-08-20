 Hurricane Hilary approaches the Baja California peninsula • Earth.com

Hurricane Hilary approaches the Baja California peninsula

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features Hurricane Hilary as it approached the Baja California peninsula on August 18, 2023.

Hillary, a rare category 4 hurricane in the Pacific Ocean, is expected to make landfall Sunday morning in northern Baja California before moving toward San Diego County

“The Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) on the NOAA-20 satellite acquired this image of Hilary in the predawn hours of August 18, when the eye of the storm was about 400 miles off the coast of the peninsula,” said NASA.

“The image shows infrared brightness temperature data, which is useful for distinguishing cooler cloud structures (white and blue) from warmer surfaces below (yellow). The coolest temperatures are generally associated with the tallest clouds.”

“Hilary formed as a tropical storm off the coast of Manzanillo, Mexico, on August 16. Between August 17 and August 18, Hilary intensified quickly from a tropical storm to a forceful category 4 hurricane.”

Southern California is bracing for an event that the region has not experienced in more than eight decades. In 1939, El Cordonazo became the only tropical storm to make landfall in California in the 20th century

According to the National Weather Service, the system could bring “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding” over Baja California and the Southwestern U.S. through early next week.

Officials believe that the hardest hit areas will include inland mountains, deserts and valleys. NBC reports that San Bernardino County has ordered evacuations for some mountain and foothill communities and Orange County has recommended evacuations in Silverado and Williams canyons.

Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory 

—–

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

Popular Videos
LATEST IMAGES
08-20-2023
Hurricane Hilary approaches the Baja California peninsula
08-19-2023
Vibrant colors off the coast of Vancouver Island
08-18-2023
Smoke fills the valleys of British Columbia
08-17-2023
Tunupa Volcano in southwestern Bolivia
08-16-2023
The volcanic island of Saba
08-15-2023
Typhoon Lan makes landfall in western Japan 
Popular News
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
Shop
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved