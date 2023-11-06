Klyuchevskoy volcano erupts on Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features an ash plume from an explosive eruption of the Klyuchevskoy volcano.

The ash plume reached as high as 40,000 feet above sea level and extended 1,000 miles to the east-southeast, according to the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT).

“Eruption activity escalated at the Klyuchevskoy volcano on Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula in autumn 2023,” said NASA. “As a precaution, authorities ordered the closure of schools in two nearby towns, according to news reports. The aviation color code was elevated to red, the highest warning level, due to the significant emissions of ash into the atmosphere.”

“Located along the Pacific Ring of Fire, the Kamchatka Peninsula is home to more than 300 volcanoes, including several that are frequently active.”

“The current eruption at Klyuchevskoy, Eurasia’s tallest active volcano, has been ongoing since June 2023, when KVERT noted the start of Strombolian eruptions. Explosive eruptions and lava flows continued in the ensuing months.”

The false-color image was captured by the OLI (Operational Land Imager) on Landsat 8 on November 1, 2023.

Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—–

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.