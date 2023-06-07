 Lake Shasta reaches nearly 100 percent capacity • Earth.com

Lake Shasta reaches nearly 100 percent capacity

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features the largest man-made reservoir in California, Lake Shasta, which filled to nearly 100 percent capacity in May 2023. This is the highest level that Shasta has reached in four years. 

“Since 2019, a prolonged period of extreme drought resulted in dwindling reservoir levels. In the early months of 2023, heavy rains and meltwater from an above-average mountain snowpack caused a notable turnaround,” said NASA.

“Lake Oroville, the state’s second-largest reservoir, was also near capacity on May 29, at 97 percent full. Both Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake are critical not only for water storage, but also for flood control, recreation, irrigating cropland in the Central Valley, and preventing saltwater intrusion into the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta.”

NASA noted that full reservoirs do not ensure plentiful water for years into the future, and that the past four years are a testament to how drastically reservoirs can change in a short amount of time. 

“The California DWR is collaborating with other agencies to incorporate better forecasting and observation technologies in order to optimize water releases.”

Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory 

—–

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

Popular Videos
LATEST IMAGES
06-08-2023
Smoke from Canada pours into New York and Pennsylvania
06-07-2023
Lake Shasta reaches nearly 100 percent capacity
06-06-2023
Forest fires rage in Quebec
06-05-2023
The west coast of South America
06-04-2023
Cape Cod peninsula in the northeastern United States
06-03-2023
Spring ice breakup in the Amundsen Gulf
Popular News
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
Shop
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved