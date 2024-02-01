Mahakam River in East Kalimantan, Indonesia • Earth.com

Mahakam River in East Kalimantan, Indonesia

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features the Mahakam River in East Kalimantan, Indonesia, which flows across more than 600 miles from Borneo’s central mountain range to the Makassar Strait. 

“As it nears the strait, the river branches out across a large, fan-shaped delta that was once covered in palms and mangrove forests. By 2020, about half of the delta’s forested areas had been converted into shrimp farms,” said NASA.

“The buildup of sediment near the river’s mouth caused the single river channel to break into a series of smaller, shallower channels, or distributaries. Sediment-rich water in these distributaries flows past the delta’s lobes – the low-lying wetland islands that have historically been covered in palms and the tangled roots of mangrove trees.”

For centuries, the Mahakam River has been vital for transportation and trade. It serves as a primary means of access to the interior parts of Kalimantan, where road infrastructure is limited. 

The river supports a variety of economic activities, including fishing, which is a significant source of livelihood for many local communities living along its banks. Moreover, it is essential for the timber industry and the transport of other goods and resources.

Ecologically, the Mahakam River basin is home to a rich biodiversity. It hosts unique and endangered species such as the Irrawaddy dolphins and freshwater stingrays, along with various types of fish, birds, and primates. 

The river’s wetlands, including lakes and swamp forests, are critical habitats for many species and play a key role in maintaining the ecological balance of the region.

However, the river faces environmental threats from human activities, including deforestation, mining, and pollution. These activities have led to habitat degradation and a decline in water quality, posing risks to the biodiversity and the communities that depend on the river for their livelihoods. 

Conservation efforts are underway to address these issues, aiming to protect the Mahakam River’s ecological integrity while supporting sustainable development in the region.

The photograph was captured on April 26, 2022 by the OLI-2 (Operational Land Imager-2) on Landsat 9.

Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory 

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—–

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

Popular Videos
LATEST IMAGES
02-01-2024
Mahakam River in East Kalimantan, Indonesia
01-31-2024
Popocatépetl releases a blast of volcanic ash
01-30-2024
Snowshoe Lava Field in British Columbia
01-29-2024
Klinaklini Glacier in British Columbia, Canada
01-28-2024
Mount Shasta in northern California
01-27-2024
Dark Canyon Complex in southeastern Utah
Popular News
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2024 Earth.com
All rights reserved