Meltwater channels on Ellesmere Island

Today’s Image of the Day comes courtesy of the NASA Earth Observatory and features a look at meltwater channels on Ellesmere Island in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago.

This photo was captured by sea ice scientist Jeremy Harbeck of NASA’s Operation IceBridge, which is responsible for collecting important surveys of polar ice and snow. The image captures stunning meltwater channels on the DeVries Glacier. Ice caps like this one have been significantly shrinking in size as the climate continues to warm.

Ellesmere Island is the northernmost portion of Canada’s Queen Elizabeth Islands. Measuring in at 75,767 square miles, it is the tenth largest island on the planet.

By Rory Arnold, Earth.com

Source: Jeremy Harbeck, NASA Earth Observatory

