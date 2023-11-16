Mount Etna erupts on the island of Sicily

Today’s Image of the Day from the European Space Agency features Mount Etna as it erupted on November 13,2023. This image, captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission, was processed using shortwave-infrared bands to show the lava flow.

Mount Etna, located on the east coast of Sicily, Italy, is one of the world’s most famous and active volcanoes. 

Etna is a stratovolcano, which means it’s built up of multiple layers of hardened lava, tephra, pumice, and volcanic ash. Its frequent eruptions are due to the movement of the African Plate under the Eurasian Plate.

“Footage of the most recent event was shared on social media, showing huge plumes of molten rock and lava shot into the night sky. Despite the volcano’s activity and ash precipitation, Catania Airport has remained open,” said ESA.

“Mount Etna isn’t the sole volcano under surveillance in Europe. Iceland is also bracing itself for an impending volcanic eruption. Earthquake swarms have been recorded in the town of Grindavik as a magma tunnel forms beneath the region – prompting the evacuation of thousands of people.”

Mount Etna has a history of varied eruptive styles, including violent explosions and effusive lava flows. Its eruptions occur both at the summit, where there are several craters, and from fissures on the flanks.

The height of Mount Etna varies with eruptions, but it typically stands around 10,922 feet tall, making it the tallest volcano in Europe. It covers an area of about 459 square miles, with a base circumference of about 87 miles.

The diverse environments around Etna, from its barren summit to the rich agricultural lands below, support unique ecosystems. The volcano’s slopes are home to vineyards and orchards.

Image Credit: ESA 

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—–

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

Popular Videos
LATEST IMAGES
11-16-2023
Mount Etna erupts on the island of Sicily
11-15-2023
Water levels rebounded in Lake Powell 
11-14-2023
Dust blows across the Taklamakan desert in northwest China
11-13-2023
The unique ecosystem of South Georgia island 
11-12-2023
Contrasting climates of the Andes Mountains
11-11-2023
The lower Amazon River in Brazil
Popular News
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved