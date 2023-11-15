Water levels rebounded in Lake Powell 

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features  Lake Powell, where water levels rebounded in the summer of 2023 after falling to record lows in early 2023. 

The image shows portions of Lake Powell, which straddles the border of Utah and Arizona, on October 20, 2023. The photo was captured with the OLI (Operational Land Imager) on Landsat 8.

Lake Powell is the second-largest reservoir in the United States. The water in the reservoir jumped from 22 percent full in April to about 40 percent full in early July.

According to NASA, above-average snowmelt from the Rocky Mountains provided some short-term relief to the reservoir, but long-term drought remains.

“The Colorado River feeds Lake Powell and Lake Mead farther downstream. Most of the river basin is arid or semi-arid and generally receives less than 10 inches (25 centimeters) of precipitation per year,” said NASA.

“Managed by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation (USBR) and other agencies, the river provides water and electric power to roughly 40 million people – most notably the cities of Las Vegas, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and San Diego – and water to 4 to 5 million acres of farmland in the Southwest.”

Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory 

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—–

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

Popular Videos
LATEST IMAGES
11-15-2023
Water levels rebounded in Lake Powell 
11-14-2023
Dust blows across the Taklamakan desert in northwest China
11-13-2023
The unique ecosystem of South Georgia island 
11-12-2023
Contrasting climates of the Andes Mountains
11-11-2023
The lower Amazon River in Brazil
11-10-2023
Fall colors emerge on the islands of Japan
Popular News
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved