Philodendron Plant Grabs the Attention of Cute Puppy

The Philodendron plant is a large genus of flowering plants in the family Araceae and a very popular houseplant. Many species are grown as ornamental and indoor plants.  The generic name, Philodendron, is often used as the English name, “philodendron”.

Philodendron plants have an extremely diverse array of growth methods. The plant then grows as an epiphyte. Once it has reached a sufficient size and age, it will begin producing aerial roots that grow toward the forest floor.

The leaves are usually large and imposing, often lobed or deeply cut, and may be more or less pinnate. They can also be oval, spear-shaped, or in many other possible shape variations. The leaves are borne alternately on the stem.

A quality of philodendrons is that they do not have a single type of leaf on the same plant. Instead, they have juvenile leaves and adult leaves, which can be drastically different from one another.

Philodendron plants grown indoors thrive at temperatures between 15 and 18 degrees Celsius and can survive at lower light levels than other house plants. Although philodendrons can survive in dark places, they much prefer bright lights.

Wiping the leaves off with water will remove any dust and insects. Plants in pots with good root systems will benefit from a weak fertilizer solution every other week.

