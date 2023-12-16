Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features the Port of Rio Grande in southern Brazil. Large vessels that are visible in the photo are likely waiting to enter the channel that connects the Atlantic Ocean to the Patos Lagoon, explained NASA.

“The ships cruised in Atlantic waters colored brown by a large plume of suspended sediment. In the days prior, heavy rain caused widespread flooding and damage in the states of Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul,” said NASA.

“Muddy water spilled over the banks of the Jacuí River, which flows by the city of Porto Alegre – an industrial hub for the region. Sediment-rich water then poured into the lagoon and emptied into the Atlantic.”

“The weather event continued a trend of wet weather in southern Brazil from September to November 2023.”

According to Brazil’s National Institute of Meteorology, the increased intensity and frequency of rainfall events in the region are mainly due to El Niño. This trend is expected to continue throughout December 2023.

The Port of Rio Grande is one of the most important ports in South America. It plays a crucial role in the Brazilian economy due to its strategic position for international trade.

The port is situated in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, at the mouth of the Rio Grande, which feeds into the Atlantic Ocean. This location makes it accessible to major shipping routes.

The port is a primary gateway for the export and import of goods in Brazil, including soybeans, rice, wheat, and vehicles.

The image was captured on October 5, 2023 by the OLI-2 (Operational Land Imager-2) on Landsat 9.

Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory

