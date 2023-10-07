Scientists Spotted An Octopus ‘Guarding’ Something, And Then They Realized Why

With exceptionally high intelligence levels, strangely short lifespans, and intriguing physical features, the octopus is truly a wonder — so much so that conspiracy theorists believe these creatures to come from outer space! But even though they are fascinating, researchers happened upon a unique octopus that was performing an act that could be considered strange even by its own species’ standards. Since it appeared to be guarding something, the researchers were set on uncovering this octopus’ jaw-dropping secret..

Popular Videos
LATEST IMAGES
10-07-2023
El Niño primed Indonesia for an intense fire season
10-07-2023
Heavy snow and cloud cover in the Alps
10-07-2023
A frozen Lake Erie in February
10-07-2023
Super Typhoon Noru in the Pacific Ocean
10-07-2023
Northern Italy from the Space Station
10-07-2023
Soft corals and tropical fish share paradise
Popular News
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved